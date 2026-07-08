Heartbreak for Chelsea as Xhaka ends transfer talk
Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka has firmly closed the door on speculation surrounding his future, confirming he will remain at the Stadium of Light despite reported interest from Chelsea.
The Swiss international, currently in action at the World Cup, was the subject of an £8 million bid from the Blues this summer.
Chelsea, now led by new head coach Xabi Alonso, had identified the experienced central midfielder as a key target to bolster their squad as they aim to climb back into European contention.
However, Sunderland turned down the approach, and Xhaka himself has moved to quash any notion of a departure. The 33-year-old has been a vital figure for the Black Cats since joining the club and has played a central role in their impressive return to the Premier League.
Xhaka confirms Sunderland stay
In a clear statement of intent, Xhaka told reporters: “Sunderland has been my home since day one. We are all very happy. I decided to stay where I am; family is the most important thing. I am ready to make history with them.”
He added, “I keep getting better as time goes on. I have a wealth of experience, with my teammates, my coaches, and the support of my loved ones. All of that makes me happy.”
Sunderland fans had already sensed the player’s loyalty after the club posted on social media referencing the popular chant “We’ve got Granit Xhaka,” a message that the midfielder promptly shared himself.
Last season, Xhaka was a cornerstone of Sunderland’s remarkable campaign. The newly-promoted side defied expectations to finish 7th in the Premier League, becoming only the fifth newly-promoted club in history to qualify for European competition via their league position in their first season back in the top flight.