Lionel Messi’s wife turns heads with $67,000 luxury watch during Argentina’s dramatic World Cup comeback

Lionel Messi’s wife caught the attention of luxury watch enthusiasts after stepping into Atlanta wearing one of AP’s newest releases while cheering Argentina to a remarkable FIFA World Cup victory over Egypt

While Lionel Messi was making history on the pitch, Antonela Roccuzzo was making a statement of her own in the stands.

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The Argentina icon’s wife turned heads during the Albiceleste’s dramatic FIFA World Cup Round of 16 victory over Egypt after appearing courtside wearing a brand-new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph worth an estimated $67,390.

Antonela showed off her luxury watch in a cute selfie with her kids at the Atlanta Stadium

Luxury watch pages quickly identified the striking timepiece after Antonela shared photos from Atlanta, with enthusiasts praising both the watch and how perfectly it complemented Argentina’s iconic sky-blue colours.

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A brand-new Audemars Piguet release

According to luxury watch experts, Antonela was wearing the newly released Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph Ref. 26430OR.

Antonela was wearing the newly released Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph Ref. 26430OR.

The 37mm watch is crafted in 18-karat rose gold and features: a light blue “Méga Tapisserie” dial, a diamond-set bezel containing 32 brilliant-cut diamonds, matching light blue rubber strap, rose-gold hands, numerals and chronograph counters.

The elegant sports watch carries a retail price of $67,390, making it one of the standout luxury pieces spotted in the World Cup stands this summer.

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Beyond its price tag, fans noticed how naturally the watch blended with Antonela’s Argentina jersey.

Instagram/Antonela Roccuzzo

The light-blue dial and strap mirrored the colours of the reigning world champions, while the rose-gold case added a refined contrast to her understated matchday look.

It is the latest example of Antonela’s reputation for combining luxury fashion with effortless stadium style, something that has consistently made her one of the hottest WAGs of the World Cup.

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History on the pitch, luxury in the stands

Egypt vs Argentina game || Imago

Antonela wore the watch as Argentina produced one of the tournament’s most dramatic comebacks against Egypt.

After falling 2-0 behind, the defending champions fought back through Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández to secure an unforgettable 3-2 victory and book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Following the game, Antonela penned a heartfelt tribute to the Albiceleste captain on her Instagram page with a message that read: "Let's go Argentina 🤍 @leomessi no more words left 🥹 🩵 no 🤍"

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