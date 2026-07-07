History! Unstoppable Lionel Messi equals 96-year record in Egypt comeback win
The 39-year-old superstar found the net in Argentina’s dramatic comeback victory in the quarter-finals, becoming only the second Argentine to score 8 goals at a World Cup, matching Guillermo Stabile’s long-standing record in 1930.
Lionel Messi has now scored eight goals at the 2026 World Cup, the joint-most by an Argentine at a single edition of the tournament.— Squawka (@Squawka) July 7, 2026
He equals Guillermo Stabile's record from 1930. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/jS6sGK4OKH
Messi began the game slowly, missing a penalty in the first half and delivering his worst performance of the tournament so far until the 79th minute, when he drifted wide and set up Cuti Romero to give Argentina a lifeline.
Egypt were leading 2-0 up until that point, and Messi followed up that assist with a special volley to tie the game.
The goal was his 8th of this World Cup, and 21st overall in the tournament's history.
Messi also leads the Golden Boot race, one goal clear of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who have 7 goals each.
Argentina's win sends them into the quarterfinals, where they will face the winners of Colombia vs Switzerland.