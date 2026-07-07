‘FIFA = Fixing It For Argentina’ Trends After VAR Drama as Defending Champions Knock Egypt Out of World Cup

The reigning world champions overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Egypt, but a controversial VAR intervention that ruled out what would have been the Pharaohs’ second goal sparked widespread allegations of favouritism across social media.

For much of Tuesday’s World Cup Round of 16 clash in Atlanta, it looked as though defending champions Argentina were heading for one of the greatest upsets in tournament history.

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Egypt stunned Lionel Messi’s side with a fearless display, taking a deserved early lead before Messi missed a penalty in the 20th minute.

The Pharaohs believed they had doubled their advantage midway through the second half after another devastating counterattack.

Yasser Ibrahim gave Egypt the lead | IMAGO

But celebrations were cut short.

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Following a lengthy VAR review, the goal was ruled out after officials judged that a foul had occurred much earlier in the attacking sequence, with the infringement taking place near the halfway line before Egypt launched the move that eventually ended in the back of the net after a brilliant finish by Mostafa Zico in the 67th minute.

Mostafa Zico doubled Egypt's lead as the game looked wrapped up for The Pharaohs

Only minutes later, Egypt did eventually make it 2-0 through a separate attack, seemingly putting one foot in the quarter-finals.

Yet Argentina produced an astonishing turnaround.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a sensational comeback | IMAGO

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Cristian Romero pulled one back before Lionel Messi restored parity late in normal time.

Deep into stoppage time, Enzo Fernández completed the comeback with a dramatic winner to send the reigning champions into the quarter-finals after a remarkable 3-2 victory.

Internet Reacts as VAR Decision Sparks Outrage

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While Argentina celebrated, much of the post-match conversation centred on the disallowed Egyptian goal.

Supporters questioned why VAR intervened to penalise an incident that occurred so far before the finish, arguing the review changed the momentum of the match.

The controversy quickly became one of the biggest talking points on X, with many fans accusing FIFA of favouring the defending champions.

One user mocked FIFA's acronym writing: "Not my invention, but FIFA = Fixing It For Argentina has been blatant."

Not my invention, but



FIFA = Fixing It For Argentina



has been blatant. — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) July 7, 2026

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Another user wrote: “FIFA would do anything to see Argentina win.”

FiFA would do anything to see Argentina win — O.G.O (@okorisag) July 7, 2026

And several others echoed the same sentiment. See reactions from X below.

Everyone is finally seeing just how deeply corrupt FIFA is and how consistently it bends over backwards to favor Messi and Argentina. — Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) July 7, 2026

Everyone is finally seeing just how deeply corrupt FIFA is and how consistently it bends over backwards to favor Messi and Argentina. — Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) July 7, 2026

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The officiating has been pro Argentina the whole game here. It’s FIFA things! #FIFAWC2026 — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) July 7, 2026

FIFA cannot keep getting away with this.



Every time Argentina need a lifeline, the script magically appears.



I’m not even angry anymore, I’m just tired of watching football get bent for the storyline. — . (@utdcynical) July 7, 2026

More accusations against FIFA continued on social media.

Dear FIFA, if you know you are going to help rig for Argentina next time, please don’t give us a wicked and heartbreaking script like this again. We beg. 😭 — ACCRA MAYOR 🥲🥷 (@0panaa_1) July 7, 2026

FIFA script makers were not gonna let Argentina go out like that LMAOO — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’🦉 (@OvOBrezzzy) July 7, 2026

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Despite the defeat, Egypt earned widespread praise for pushing the reigning champions to the limit.

Mohamed Salah and his teammates produced one of their finest performances of the tournament and looked on course for a historic victory before Argentina’s late surge changed the script.