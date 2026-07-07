2026 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi sparks incredible comeback as Chelsea star sends Argentina past Egypt

Argentina survived a spirited performance from Egypt to qualify for the quarter final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina's journey towards defending their World Cup title will continue after they complete an incredible comeback against Egypt.

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Two goals down and seemingly down for the count with 10 minutes of regulation time to go, Lionel Messi stepped up with a goal and an assist to set Albiceleste up for a historic comeback.

Spurred by the momentum boost from the little genius's equaliser, Argentina pushed for the winner and got it thanks to a well-placed header from Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez.

The victory ends Egypt's stay in the competition, leaving Morocco as Africa's sole representatives in the final eight. Argentina, on the other hand, will face the winner of the final round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia.

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Key match details

From the opening whistle, Egypt showed absolutely no fear, going toe-to-toe with Lionel Scaloni's side. Their courage paid off early in the first half.

Following a corner kick, Marwan Attia delivered a cross into the box. Yasser Ibrahim rose above Lisandro Martínez and powered an unstoppable header past Emiliano Martínez to give the Pharaohs a 1-0 lead.

Argentina had an immediate chance to respond when Nicolás Tagliafico was brought down in the box by Haissem Hassan. Lionel Messi stepped up to take the penalty, but his effort was brilliantly saved by Mostafa Shobeir.

The miss etched Messi's name into the record books for the wrong reasons, as he became the first player in history to miss two penalties at a single FIFA World Cup (having also missed against Austria in the group stage).

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Despite Argentina dominating possession, Egypt doubled their advantage midway through the second half. Mohamed Salah orchestrated a rapid counter-attack, releasing Hassan, who squared the ball for Mostafa Ziko to finish from close range, making it 2-0.

Staring down the barrel of an unthinkable exit, Argentina threw everything forward, resulting in a chaotic and historic final 15 minutes.

Defender Cristian Romero sparked the comeback, heading in a Messi cross to cut the deficit to 2-1 and re-energise the South American side.

Just four minutes later, Argentina equalised. Following a cross from the right and a lay-off from Gonzalo Montiel, Lionel Messi made amends for his earlier penalty miss, lashing a strike past Shobeir to level the match at 2-2.