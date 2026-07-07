VIDEO: Messi cries after Argentina escapes shock World Cup elimination
Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion after Argentina produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fighting back from two goals down to defeat Egypt and book a place in the quarter-finals.
LIONEL MESSI IN TEARS AT FULL TIME.— MC (@CrewsMat10) July 7, 2026
Despite winning it all he still has this crazy passion for the game ❤️🥹pic.twitter.com/ccJ2dLyqZC
The reigning world champions looked destined for a shock Round of 16 exit after Egypt established a commanding 2-0 lead with just 12 minutes of normal time remaining.
However, Argentina mounted a sensational fightback, scoring three goals in a remarkable 13-minute spell to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
The dramatic turnaround ensured Argentina's title defence remains alive while crushing Egypt's hopes of reaching the last eight.
Messi reduced to tears after the final whistle
As the referee blew the final whistle, an emotional Messi was visibly moved, breaking down in tears of relief and joy after witnessing one of the greatest escapes of Argentina's modern World Cup history.
The 39-year-old captain, playing what is widely expected to be his final FIFA World Cup, embraced teammates as emotions poured out following the incredible comeback.
THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS! 💙🥺pic.twitter.com/tvg4ujENTt— BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 7, 2026
The victory came after immense pressure on both Messi and Argentina, particularly after the veteran superstar missed a penalty during the match before his side mounted their stunning recovery.
The dramatic victory sends Argentina into the quarter-finals, where they will face the winner of the Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia.