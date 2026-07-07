Advertisement

VIDEO: Messi cries after Argentina escapes shock World Cup elimination

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:58 - 07 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Messi was left in tears after Argentina produced a stunning late comeback from 2-0 down to defeat Egypt in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Advertisement

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion after Argentina produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fighting back from two goals down to defeat Egypt and book a place in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

The reigning world champions looked destined for a shock Round of 16 exit after Egypt established a commanding 2-0 lead with just 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a sensational comeback | IMAGO

However, Argentina mounted a sensational fightback, scoring three goals in a remarkable 13-minute spell to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Advertisement

The dramatic turnaround ensured Argentina's title defence remains alive while crushing Egypt's hopes of reaching the last eight.

Messi reduced to tears after the final whistle

As the referee blew the final whistle, an emotional Messi was visibly moved, breaking down in tears of relief and joy after witnessing one of the greatest escapes of Argentina's modern World Cup history.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old captain, playing what is widely expected to be his final FIFA World Cup, embraced teammates as emotions poured out following the incredible comeback.

The victory came after immense pressure on both Messi and Argentina, particularly after the veteran superstar missed a penalty during the match before his side mounted their stunning recovery.

The dramatic victory sends Argentina into the quarter-finals, where they will face the winner of the Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
History! Unstoppable Lionel Messi equals 96-year record in Egypt comeback win
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
History! Unstoppable Lionel Messi equals 96-year record in Egypt comeback win
VIDEO: Messi cries after Argentina escapes shock World Cup elimination
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
VIDEO: Messi cries after Argentina escapes shock World Cup elimination
‘FIFA Would Do Anything to See Argentina Win’ — Fans Erupt After VAR Drama as Defending Champions Knock Egypt Out of World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
‘FIFA = Fixing It For Argentina’ Trends After VAR Drama as Defending Champions Knock Egypt Out of World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi sparks incredible comeback as Chelsea star sends Argentina past Egypt
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi sparks incredible comeback as Chelsea star sends Argentina past Egypt
2026 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi sparks incredible comeback as Chelsea star sends Argentina past Egypt
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi sparks incredible comeback as Chelsea star sends Argentina past Egypt
‘Beating Spain at the World Cup isn't for everyone’ — Super Eagles supporters troll Ronaldo, Portugal
Super Eagles
07.07.2026
‘Beating Spain at the World Cup isn't for everyone’ — Super Eagles supporters troll Ronaldo, Portugal