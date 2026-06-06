Hottest WAGs: Top 10 most beautiful wives of footballers at the 2026 World Cup

Check out the most beautiful WAGs set to grace the 2026 World Cup stands.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is not just a showcase of world-class athleticism on the pitch; it is also a massive global stage for fashion, influence, and lifestyle in the stands. Moving past the casual daters and fiancé titles, we are looking strictly at the legally married women who hold the ultimate power titles in the football world.

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From high-fashion runway models to brilliant fitness entrepreneurs, these WAGs command as much digital real estate as their athletic husbands.

Here are the top 10 most beautiful wives bringing elite glamour and massive social media presence to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

1. Antonela Roccuzzo (Argentina) - Wife of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo | Instagram

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Age: 38

The timeless queen of football elegance, Antonela Roccuzzo continues to dominate the global WAG ecosystem with effortless sophistication and sits at the top of the most beautiful wives of footballers at the 2026 World Cup. As the childhood sweetheart turned wife of Argentina's captain Lionel Messi, she represents the pinnacle of loyalty and class in world football.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Antonela Roccuzzo | Instagram

Beyond supporting her husband through career-defining milestones, she has built a massive business profile through elite fashion partnerships and brand endorsements.

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Antonela Roccuzzo | Instagram

Antonela Roccuzzo | Instagram

Her public image strikes a flawless balance between family devotion and high-end elegance, which makes her a permanent fixture at the top of beauty rankings. Antonela's massive digital footprint reflects this global status, commanding an incredible 39.7 million followers on Instagram. She is not on TikTok, Twitter, or Facebook.

2. Gabriely Miranda (Brazil) - Wife of Endrick

Gabriely Miranda | Instagram

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Age: 23

The Brazilian model and wife of Selecao's teenage sensation Endrick brings youth, high-fashion glamour, and immense social media stardom to the 2026 World Cup. Having legally tied the knot with Real Madrid's prodigy, Gabriely has rapidly transitioned into one of the most talked-about wives in South American sport.

Endrick's wife Gabriely Miranda | Instagram

She boasts 1.8 million followers on Instagram

Her modelling career features prominent contracts with athletic giants like New Balance and major global beauty campaigns.

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Gabriely is currently expecting her first child with Endrick | Instagram

The soon-to-be mum brings a main-character presence to stadium luxury suites, effortlessly blending streetwear trends with high couture. Her skyrocketing career is fully mirrored online, where she currently boasts 1.8 million followers on Instagram alone.

3. Natalia Belloli (Brazil) - Wife of Raphinha

Natalia Belloli is one of the most beautiful wives of footballers at the 2026 World Cup

Age: 28

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The stunning Brazilian influencer captures the spotlight with her sharp fashion sense and highly publicised match-day presence. The wife of Barcelona and Brazil winger Raphinha is celebrated for her authentic looks that merge runway aesthetics with casual chic, making her one of the most beautiful wives at the 2026 World Cup.

Raphinha's wife Natlaia Belloli | Instagram

Brazilian WAG Natalia Belloili is a fan-favourite | Instagram

Natalia Belloli is one of the most beautiful wives of footballers at the 2026 World Cup

She is a constant source of support in the stadium, frequently capturing the hearts of fans with her vibrant celebrations and behind-the-scenes glimpses into life at the sport's highest level.

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Natalia Belloili | Instagram

Her ability to curate a visually flawless lifestyle feed has turned her into a major inspiration for young fashion enthusiasts. She commands a deeply loyal audience of 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

4. Veronika Yazback (Senegal) - Wife of Pape Matar Sarr

Veronika Yazback is one of the most beautiful wives of footballers at the 2026 World Cup | Instagram

Married to Tottenham and Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, Veronika Hussein Yazback represents a refreshing wave of sophisticated, low-key luxury amongst African WAGs.

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Her style choices lean heavily into minimalist elegance, clean tailoring, and timeless fashion that highlights her stunning natural features.

Veronika Yazback is also noted for her philanthropy | Instagram

Veronika Yazback | Instagram

While she avoids the louder, more commercial avenues of social media, her curated public moments reflect immense poise and high-end grace.

She boasts more than 200,00 followers on Instagram

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Veronika Yazback | Instagram

Coupled with her philanthropy, Veronika's lethal facecard and natural beauty have quickly endeared her to fans, amassing more than 211,000 followers on Instagram.

5. Michèle De Bruyne (Belgium) - Wife of Kevin de Bruyne

Michele Lacroix | Instagram

Age: 32

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Kevin de Bruyne's wife Michele Lacroix | Instagram

Michele Lacroix is widely celebrated by fans for her down-to-earth personality, prioritising a close-knit family life while actively supporting major charitable foundations. Her timeless aesthetic and elegant match-day ensembles make her a comforting, permanent fixture in the luxury suites.

Kevin de Bruyne's wife Michele | IMAGO

Michele De Bruyne | Getty

Michele De Bruyne | Getty Images

Her authentic approach to sharing glimpses of her family’s life has earned her a deeply affectionate following of 578,000 followers on Instagram.

6. Sophia Havertz (Germany) - Wife of Kai Havertz

Sophia Havertz is one of the most beautiful wives of footballers at the 2026 World Cup | Instagram

Age: 27

Sophia Weber is the definition of the classic German beauty. The wife of Arsenal star Kia Havertz effortlessly balances a private lifestyle with high-fashion, editorial influencer looks. Following their high-profile wedding in 2024, Weber has evolved into an absolute darling of European football culture.

Sophia Weber is the wife of Kai Havertz | Instagram

Her public image is characterised by a soft, natural aesthetic paired with an understated, quiet-luxury style of dressing.

Sophia Weber, the wife of Kai Havertz | IMAGO

Sophia Havertz \ Instagram

She remains deeply supportive of her husband's career transitions, anchoring their family life with grace while pursuing her own passions in modelling and philanthropy. Her elegant lifestyle choices and timeless appeal have earned her a powerful community of half a million followers on Instagram.

7. Naima Eze (England) - Wife of Eberechi Eze

Naima Corbin is one of the most beautiful wives of footballers at the 2026 World Cup| Credit: Antonia Katerina Photography/British Vogue

A beautifully private and elegantly striking inclusion, Naima Eze stands out for her immense grace, poise, and deeply sophisticated personal style. Having married England international midfielder Eberechi Eze in an intimate ceremony, Naima (often known privately as Naima Corbin) intentionally shields her professional life in healthcare from the media circus.

Eberechi Eze's wife Naima Corbin cheering him on during an international fixture | Credit: IMAGO

Their love story is a beautiful tale of childhood sweethearts who grew up together in southeast London before scaling the heights of global sport. This summer, the couple are set to make their World Cup debut.

Naima Corbin is Eberechi Eze's wife | Credit: Getty Images

Naima Corbin is Eberechi Eze's wife | Credit: Antonia Katerina Photography/British Vogue

Because she values deep personal privacy and does not maintain a public creator account, her presence is beautifully celebrated through Eze's Official Media, which documents their journey together for his 620,000 followers.

8. Shireen Doku (Belgium) - Wife of Jeremy Doku

Shireen Raymond is the wife of Jeremy Doku | Credit: TikTok (@shireen.ray)

The stunning WAG of Manchester City’s electric winger Jérémy Doku prefers to keep the inner workings of her personal life well away from the relentless British tabloids. Shireen Doku's public appearances alongside her husband reveal a fashion taste that blends youthful energy with streetwear.

Jeremy Doku and his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond | Credit: Instagram

Shireeen Doku | Instagram

Her presence offers a steady, grounding foundation for Doku as his career continues to explode on the world stage. Shireen actively maintains a low profile on social media as the couple are expecting their first child.

9. Agustina Gandolfo (Argentina) - Wife of Lautaro Martínez

Agus Gandolfo is one of the most beautiful wives of footballers at the 2026 World Cup| Instagram

Argentine fitness icon and entrepreneur Agustina Gandolfo perfectly blends an athletic, sculpted physique with undeniable South American charm. The wife of Albiceleste star striker Lautaro Martinez has carved out her own highly successful career as a lifestyle expert, wellness advocate, and restauranteur.

Agustina Gandolfo is one of the most beautiful wives of footballers at the 2026 World Cup| Instagram

Agus Gandolfo is one of the most beautiful wives of footballers at the 2026 World Cup| IMAGO

Agustina is widely known for her strict fitness regimes, motivating millions of people worldwide with her workout insights and health tips. Her fierce, energetic presence in the stands brings an undeniable spark to the Argentine national team's family section. Her commanding entrepreneurial presence has earned her a massive following of 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

10. Jaimy Kenswiel (Netherlands) - Wife of Denze Dumfries

Jaimy Kenswiel is one of the most beautiful wives of footballers at the 2026 World Cup | Instagram

Jaimy Kenswiel brings brilliant, intentional fashion week glamour to the Dutch national camp. Married to Netherlands star defender Denzel Dumfries, she is one of the most beautiful wives of footballers at the 2026 World Cup.

Jaimy Kenswiel is one of the most beautiful wives of footballers at the 2026 World Cup | Instagram

Jaimy gained prominence for her controlled streetwear silhouettes that completely turn heads at major runway events. As a mother of three, she effortlessly balances high-end fashion appearances with a grounded family life away from the heavy glare of the cameras.

Jaimy Kenswiel is Denzel Dumfries wife| Instagram

Jaimy Kenswiel | Instagram