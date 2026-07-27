Chelsea enter shocking race for Liverpool legend

Chelsea have been linked with a move for former Liverpool star, underscoring a shift in transfer strategy.

Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunners to sign veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson from Brentford, according to multiple reports.

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The 36-year-old has attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs during the current transfer window, but the London side are leading the race for his signature.

The approach marks a significant shift in the club's transfer strategy under the guidance of manager Xabi Alonso ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

According to The Athletic, while several English top-flight clubs are actively monitoring Henderson's situation, Chelsea have moved to the front of the queue to secure the former Liverpool captain.

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Chelsea abandon youth-only policy

Since the BlueCo ownership group took over the club, Chelsea have strictly targeted young players.

This shift in policy has already seen the club target other veterans during the current window. Chelsea recently monitored Danny Welbeck and made a formal approach for Granit Xhaka, though Sunderland flatly refused to let the Swiss midfielder leave.

Brentford prepared to sanction free transfer

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Henderson currently finds himself at the centre of this new direction. Brentford are reportedly prepared to facilitate the move by allowing the English international to leave on a free transfer despite his ongoing contract.

The lack of a transfer fee makes the proposition attractive for Chelsea, allowing them to secure a proven leader with minimal financial risk.

Henderson's Leadership qualities attract Chelsea

Alonso would specifically value the leadership qualities Henderson would bring to a young dressing room.

Henderson built a formidable reputation during a 12-year stint at Liverpool between 2011 and 2023. Serving as club captain, he was instrumental in securing major honours, including the UEFA Champions League (2018/19) and the Premier League (2019/20).

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He also lifted the FA Cup (2021/22), two EFL Cups (2011/12 and 2021/22), the UEFA Super Cup (2019), and the FIFA Club World Cup (2019) during his time at Anfield.