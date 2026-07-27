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Transfer news: Inter and Juventus battle to hijack Arsenal, Chelsea target, John Stones

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:30 - 27 July 2026
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Inter and Juventus battle to hijack Arsenal, Chelsea target
Manchester City icon John Stones is reportedly in negotiations with Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus, with the defender open to a new challenge in Serie A following his departure from the Etihad Stadium.
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Stones is currently a free agent after his contract with Manchester City expired on June 30, concluding a decorated 10-year spell with the club. 

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During his time in Manchester, the 32-year-old won six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 season.

Despite his age, the centre-back has been a transfer target for top teams, including Arsenal and Chelsea in recent weeks.

Italian giants lead Stones’ chase

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Both Inter and Juventus have reportedly initiated formal discussions with Stones' representatives for a possible transfer. 

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the England international is seriously considering a move to Italy as he looks for a fresh start.

England defender John Stones || Imago
England defender John Stones || Imago

The opportunity to sign a player of Stones' calibre without a transfer fee is a major draw for the Serie A powerhouses. 

His experience, composure on the ball, and tactical awareness are seen as qualities that could significantly strengthen their defensive lines.

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A move to Italy is not the only option for the veteran defender. Arsenal have also been linked with Stones, as manager Mikel Arteta seeks defensive cover for the injured William Saliba. 

Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the situation. With no transfer fee required, the final decision will ultimately come down to Stones and which club he believes is the best fit for the next chapter of his career.

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