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Chelsea star backs new signing Morgan Rogers to lead Chelsea to Premier League title

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:18 - 27 July 2026
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Chelsea star backs new signing Morgan Rogers
Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens has hailed the arrival of British record signing Morgan Rogers, believing the former Aston Villa star can be the catalyst for the club's first Premier League title.
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Rogers became one of the latest signings to join the Blues alongside the likes of Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda, and Emmanuel Emegha.

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The England international was bought for a record fee worth £117 million from Aston Villa, beating Arsenal to his signature.

Rogers' transfer sent a clear signal of Chelsea's ambitions, and Gittens is convinced the attacker will be a driving force for a new era of success. 

Gittens hails Rogers' signing

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Speaking from the club's pre-season tour in Sydney, the former Borussia Dortmund player welcomed the increased competition for attacking spots.

"We want to win everything – that is our ambition, to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and win anything that we’re in," Gittens stated

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens || imago
Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens || imago

"Bringing in a player like Morgan will hopefully raise the bar to win titles. He’s a top player. That’s all I can say. He’s just an amazing player."

"Our quality is there, for sure," he added. "As a team, we have individuals on the pitch who can do amazing things, but we have to try and put that together. 

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“The squad is very competitive. Everyone is very positive, looking forward to the new season and to be better and to succeed, which is the main thing."

The appointment of Xabi Alonso as head coach has already transformed the atmosphere at Chelsea, and Gittens is embracing the Spaniard's tactical approach. 

Morgan Rogers new Chelsea player || imago
Morgan Rogers new Chelsea player || imago
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Having previously faced Alonso's unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side while at Dortmund, Gittens knows firsthand the challenge of playing against a team managed by the legendary midfielder.

"That was hard! Because of the system, I’d say," Gittens recalled of his match against Leverkusen. "They had Florian Wirtz, they had Jeremie Frimpong... Granit Xhaka as well. They were a real team."

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