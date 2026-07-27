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Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare set to leave Wolves as Ajax close in on loan move

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:08 - 27 July 2026
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Ajax have reportedly reached an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare on loan.
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Dutch giants Ajax are on the verge of signing Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare from Wolverhampton Wanderers after the two clubs reportedly reached an agreement over a season-long loan move.

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The Amsterdam club has identified the Super Eagles forward as its top attacking target and is now putting the finishing touches on the transfer.

Ajax close to completing loan move

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ajax have agreed to a loan deal that includes a €22 million option to buy, although the clause is not compulsory.

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The Eredivisie club will reportedly pay a loan fee and cover the striker's full salary during his stay in the Netherlands.

Only the final contractual details remain before the transfer is officially completed.

Difficult spell at Wolves

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The move comes after a challenging period for Arokodare at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 25-year-old found himself at the centre of controversy after reports claimed a confrontation occurred during training when the club's new manager informed him that he was no longer part of the first-team plans.

According to the Wolverhampton Express and Star, the incident led to the cancellation of a training session, while security personnel were reportedly deployed the following day to prevent the striker from entering the training ground without authorisation.

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Fresh start in Amsterdam

Arokodare joined Wolves from Belgian side KRC Genk in a €26 million move last summer.

Despite showing flashes of quality, he managed six goals and two assists in 36 appearances across all competitions during his debut season.

A move to Ajax could offer the Super Eagles striker a fresh start, regular first-team football, and the opportunity to rediscover his prolific form.

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