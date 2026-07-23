Former UCL winners set to make move for Wolves outcast Tolu Arokodare

Tolu Arokodare is expected to leave Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

Eredivisie giants Ajax are closely monitoring Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare as they look to exploit his fractured relationship with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

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The 25-year-old forward, who signed for Wolves in 2025 for €26 million after finishing as Belgium’s top scorer with Genk, endured a tough debut season in England.

Tolu Arokodare || Imago

Following Wolves' relegation and growing friction with manager César Peixoto, Arokodare has been exiled from first-team activities, making a summer exit virtually inevitable.

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Ajax prepare bid for Arokodare

According to transfer expert Matteo Moretto (via Voetbalprimeur), Ajax, who recently committed nearly €20 million to acquire Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo, view the 1.97m (6ft 6in) striker as an ideal target to offer head coach Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muñoz a completely different tactical dimension.

Ajax club officials reportedly see Arokodare's aerial dominance, physical presence, and hold-up play as invaluable assets for their domestic and European campaigns.

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Arokodare is currently available on the market as Wolves seek to offload high-value assets.