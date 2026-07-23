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Former UCL winners set to make move for Wolves outcast Tolu Arokodare

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:09 - 23 July 2026
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Tolu Arokodare is expected to leave Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.
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Eredivisie giants Ajax are closely monitoring Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare as they look to exploit his fractured relationship with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

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The 25-year-old forward, who signed for Wolves in 2025 for €26 million after finishing as Belgium’s top scorer with Genk, endured a tough debut season in England.

Tolu Arokodare || Imago
Tolu Arokodare || Imago

Following Wolves' relegation and growing friction with manager César Peixoto, Arokodare has been exiled from first-team activities, making a summer exit virtually inevitable.

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Ajax prepare bid for Arokodare

According to transfer expert Matteo Moretto (via Voetbalprimeur), Ajax, who recently committed nearly €20 million to acquire Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo, view the 1.97m (6ft 6in) striker as an ideal target to offer head coach Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muñoz a completely different tactical dimension.

Ajax club officials reportedly see Arokodare's aerial dominance, physical presence, and hold-up play as invaluable assets for their domestic and European campaigns.

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Arokodare is currently available on the market as Wolves seek to offload high-value assets.

While Genoa and Trabzonspor are also tracking the Nigerian international, Ajax hope the promise of a fresh start and regular European football will persuade him to make the move to the Netherlands.

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