Real Madrid’s 19 y/o star and wife reveal baby boy’s name in possible nod to 27-time Grammy winner
Real Madrid star Endrick and his wife, Gabriely Miranda, have revealed the name of their first child.
As reported by Brazilian media, the couple’s baby boy will be called Kendrick, with the name confirmed in viral photographs from their recent sky-blue-themed baby shower this Wednesday, July 22, in São Paulo.
The celebration offered a first look at the couple’s preparations for parenthood, with blue and white floral arrangements and a prominent display featuring their son’s name.
But the choice of Kendrick has added an unexpected pop-culture twist to the announcement.
‘Now We Are Five’
Endrick and Gabriely announced the pregnancy news earlier this year, sharing with their followers in an emotional post on Instagram.
Gabriely wrote “Now we are five,” referring to herself, Endrick, their two dogs and the baby joining their family.
The couple later revealed that they were expecting a boy, but kept his name private until the baby shower.
Endrick e Gabriely Miranda chegando no chá de bebê do filho, Kendrick— Quem (@quem) July 22, 2026
📸: Eduardo Martins / Brazil News pic.twitter.com/jp4yrA0iaV
The sky-blue-themed celebration in São Paulo finally gave fans the answer, with Kendrick prominently displayed throughout the event.
Endrick, who is just 19, has already experienced an extraordinary rise in football.
After emerging as one of Brazil’s brightest young talents at Palmeiras, he made his high-profile move to Real Madrid and became one of the most closely watched teenagers in world football.
Gabriely, 24, meanwhile, has established her own profile as an influencer and model, with the couple’s relationship attracting significant attention in Brazil and internationally.
A Possible Nod to Kendrick Lamar?
There has been no confirmation from Endrick or Gabriely that their son’s name was inspired by the rapper.
But in today’s pop-culture landscape, it is difficult to hear the name Kendrick without thinking of Kendrick Lamar.
The 27-time Grammy winner is arguably the world’s most famous 'Kendrick', making the connection an obvious one, particularly given Endrick’s own status as a global sports star.
The LaLiga ace has not explained the inspiration behind the name, meaning the Kendrick Lamar connection remains a possibility rather than a confirmed fact.
Still, the coincidence gives the baby announcement a playful crossover between two very different worlds: football and hip-hop.
And naturally, the name has already inspired the perfect potential nickname.
Whether or not Kendrick Lamar played any role in the decision, the name has an unmistakable cultural resonance.
For now, however, the couple are keeping the story behind the name to themselves.
What they have confirmed is that their first child will be called Kendrick.