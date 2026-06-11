I have FULL access! — Endrick’s wife Gabriely Miranda reveals unusual detail about their marriage

The influencer revealed she has access to the Brazil star’s Instagram account as she reflected on jealousy, relationship rules and the challenges of navigating her first pregnancy far from home.

Gabriely Miranda has shared rare details about her marriage to Brazil star Endrick, opening up about everything from jealousy and social media to the couple’s unique relationship rules and their journey toward parenthood.

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Speaking candidly about life with one of football’s most closely watched young stars, the influencer insisted that trust remains the foundation of their relationship despite the attention that constantly surrounds the 19-year-old striker.

Her comments come as the couple prepare to welcome their first child together while Endrick focuses on what could be the biggest chapter of his career ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“I have his Instagram on my phone”

Addressing questions about jealousy during an appearance on the Elas Que Jogam podcast, Gabriely, 23, made it clear that she does not spend her time worrying about other women or monitoring her husband’s activity online.

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Gabriely Miranda | Instagram

She was quoted as having said as per CNN Brazil: “I’m zero jealous, I don’t even care. He had other girls, I don’t even care. But everything has a limit. I think there are women of all kinds out there, it depends on him much more, if he gives morals. I have his Instagram on my phone, but I don’t follow. No messages arrive for him, I think he takes some options so that this doesn’t happen.”

Brazil forward Endrick | IMAGO

The comments offered a glimpse into how the couple manage trust despite Endrick’s growing fame and the attention that comes with being one of Brazil’s biggest football stars.

Gabriely also revealed one of the relationship “rules” that has become a running joke between them.

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Endrick and Gabriely Miranda's religious wedding | Instagram

“If you don’t say ‘I love you’, fight. You always have to say ‘I love you’. You can’t sleep, thank you… But there is no fight with Endrick.”

While the pair have often attracted headlines for their unconventional relationship agreements, Gabriely suggested that their day-to-day life is far less dramatic than many fans imagine.

Preparing for their biggest chapter yet

Endrick and his wife Gabriely Miranda | Credit: Instagram/@gabriely

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The conversation also turned to pregnancy, with Gabriely reflecting on the realities of expecting her first child while living abroad with Endrick.

The couple married in 2024 before relocating to Madrid, where they later celebrated their union with an intimate ceremony in July 2025.

Endrick and his wife Gabriely Miranda | Instagram

Now six months pregnant, Gabriely admitted that the experience has not always been easy, particularly being away from family and familiar surroundings.

“I live very alone, outside, me and him. I didn’t even want to post that I was pregnant, but because of the World Cup, it’s impossible not to leak.”

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