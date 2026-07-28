The Road to the 2030 World Cup for the Super Eagles

The 2026 World Cup ended in New Jersey on July 19, and it was the second tournament running that Nigeria weren’t a part of the action. That would have been unthinkable to anyone who watched the Super Eagles between 1994 and 2018, when they appeared in six tournaments out of seven, often being a formidable opponent for even the top teams.

The players often went to the World Cup with something to prove, and they often delivered. Two consecutive absences is yet another gap in Nigeria’s modern history, and the federation will be leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it doesn’t happen again in 2030.

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A Disappointing Campaign

The end of Nigeria’s chance to qualify for the 2026 tournament came in Rabat when they fell short in the CAF play-off after a penalty shoot-out against DR Congo. They were strong favourites going into the tie with the best betting sites in Nigeria .

It was the rivals’ first appearance in a major tournament since 1974, and they impressed throughout the 2026 renewal , including going 1-0 up against England in the knockout stages after drawing with Portugal in the groups. They eventually lost 2-1 against England.

Most Super Eagles fans understand that the shoot-out loss wasn’t the real reason why their team didn’t qualify. It was lost in the Group C campaign, where they only secured three points from the opening four games.

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They dropped points against Benin, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho. It’s hard to feel hard done by when you fail to win games against this level of opposition.

The Hard Aftermath

Nigerian football’s response to the elimination was accusatory. The manager, immediately after the loss to DR Congo, accused the team of using voodoo during the shoot-out. The Nigerian Football Federation also petitioned FIFA in mid-December over the eligibility of nine of the DR Congo players.

They argued that Congolese law doesn’t recognise dual citizenship, which meant that the team had misled FIFA by getting national switches for European-born players like Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe.

Cameroon filed a similar complaint, although FIFA’s disciplinary committee rejected both attempts. They deemed that eligibility is dictated by a valid passport and an approved change of association, both of which were satisfied in the case of the DR Congo players. The NFF appealed, taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but with no success.

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Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of the failure to qualify was that the Nigerian team is actually very good. They showed this during the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, just six weeks after the penalty shoot-out defeat. They eventually lost in the semi-finals to the hosts after penalties, before going on to defeat Egypt to secure third place.

The squad is still young enough and playing good football that Nigerian fans are still hopeful about the future. They also have stability under manager Eric Chelle, which is welcomed after changing coaches six times between 2021 and 2025. Ndidi and Osimhen are now two on-field leaders, and there’s plenty of squad depth in the case of injuries or loss of form.

What the Future Holds

One of the most pressing questions is whether Nigeria can hold onto its manager, as Chelle’s two-year contract expires in January 2027. Negotiations have been taking a while during the summer, with Ivory Coast and Algeria both reportedly interested in securing his services.

The NFF has been discussing a possible extension to 2030 and doubling his salary. There’s also talk that he’ll take over the under-23 team to help fast-track the development of young players into fully fledged senior internationals.

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However, no deal has officially been signed to date. Replacing Chelle would be a difficult proposition, with the typical timeline for finding replacements often stretching as long as six months. The next big task is qualification for the 2027 AFCON, which starts in September.

There’s the concern that a generation of strong players who are now hitting their peak, like Osimhen at 27 years old, Lookman at 28, and another crop of Premier League and Serie A stars, could miss the boat without a World Cup appearance.