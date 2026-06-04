You will lose access to my child — Pregnant wife of Brazilian star Endrick shares cryptic post ahead of World Cup

The 23-year-old wife of the Brazil forward sparked fresh speculation after reposting a warning about losing access to her future child before deleting it hours later.

Gabriely Miranda, the wife of Brazilian football star Endrick, has sparked fresh speculation online after sharing, and later deleting, a cryptic message about motherhood, respect and access to her future child.

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The 23-year-old influencer, who is expecting her first child with the 19-year-old footballer, shared a pointed carousel post on her Instagram Stories that quickly caught the attention of fans.

What's the gossip?

Endrick and Gabriely Miranda's religious wedding | Instagram

According to Brazilian news outlet Metropoles, the slide of the post shared by Gabriely read, "You will only disrespect me as a mother once. After that, you will lose access to my child, news about him, and our presence in your life.”

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Although the post was later pulled down, screenshots circulated widely across social media, prompting discussion among supporters about what may have inspired the message.

🚨📲 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Endrick's wife on Instagram:



"You will only disrespect me as a mother once. After that, you'll lose access to my child, updates, and our presence in your lives.” pic.twitter.com/TJ3CWCMTaD — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) June 4, 2026

Endrick and Gabriely Miranda married | Instagram

The former nutrition student did not provide any context alongside the repost, and neither she nor Endrick has publicly addressed its meaning.

The timing of the post has only fuelled curiosity.

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Endrick is currently away with the Brazilian national team as the Seleção prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Real Madrid forward is expected to play a prominent role as one of the country’s brightest young stars.

Brazil forward Endrick | IMAGO

Meanwhile, Miranda is preparing for the arrival of the couple’s first child.

The pair announced in April that they are expecting a baby boy, several months after tying the knot in a private ceremony in Madrid in September 2025.

Endrick and his new wife Gabriely Miranda are on honeymoon in Fiji Island | Credit: Instagram/@gabriely

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Since making their relationship public, the couple have frequently found themselves at the centre of public attention, with fans closely following milestones in their romance, marriage and now their journey into parenthood.

The bigger picture

The latest post has also reignited discussion about the scrutiny the couple have faced since the beginning of their relationship.

Endrick and his wife Gabriely Miranda | Esquire

Over the years, Endrick and Miranda have been the subject of intense online commentary, while reports in Brazil have previously suggested there were concerns from some family members about the relationship during its early stages.

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However, Miranda’s deleted Ig Story did not mention any individual by name, and there is currently no evidence linking the message to any specific person or dispute.

Endrick and his partner Gabriely Miranda | Credit: Instagram

As speculation continues online, many fans have interpreted the repost as a broader statement about boundaries and respect during pregnancy rather than a direct message aimed at a particular individual. Others believe the wording hints at unresolved tensions behind the scenes.