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Brazilian footballer Endrick, 19, expecting first child with 24 y/o wife Gabriely Miranda

David Ben
David Ben 16:02 - 10 April 2026
Brazilian footballer Endrick, 19, expecting first child with 24 y/o wife Gabriely Miranda
The young couple have announced are expecting their first child nine months after their lavish white wedding.
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Brazilian football sensation Endrick, 19, and his wife, model Gabriely Miranda, 24, officially announced they are expecting their first child on April 10, 2026.

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The young couple shared the news via a collaboration post on Instagram featuring a series of professional photos.

The pregnancy announcement marks a major personal milestone for Endrick, who is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Olympique Lyon from Real Madrid.

Lyon forward Endrick | IMAGO
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With 4 goals and 4 assists in his first 12 appearances for the French side, Real Madrid's loan star is expected to make Carlo Ancelotti's final squad list for the 2026 World Cup later this summer.

Endrick and Gabriely Miranda's relationship

The couple’s journey began in November 2023 when they first crossed paths at a mall in Brazil, an encounter Miranda described as "love at first sight" before she even knew he was a footballer.

Endrick and his new wife Gabriely Miranda are on honeymoon in Fiji Island | Credit: Instagram/@gabriely

Their relationship moved at lightning speed, as the pair went public for the first time in December 2023 at the Bola de Prata awards.

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In September 2024, the couple surprised fans with the announcement of their civil wedding just as Endrick turned 18 .

Endrick and his wife Gabriely Miranda | Instagram

By July 2025, they solidified their union with a lavish white wedding ceremony in Madrid.

Endrick and Gabriely Miranda's religious wedding | Instagram
Endrick and his partner Gabriely Miranda | Credit: Instagram
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Endrick and Gabriely, a nutrition student-turned-model, famously made headlines for an unusual "relationship contract" that includes mandatory daily professions of "I love you" and strict fines paid in the form of gifts, for any public arguments or behavioural lapses. 

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