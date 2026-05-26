CAF Champions League: South Africa surpasses Nigeria 

South Africa now has more Champions League titles than Nigeria, thanks to Sundowns' win

South Africa now has more Champions League titles than Nigeria, thanks to Sundowns' win

Nigeria has fallen in the CAF Champions League success rankings, now behind rivals South Africa.

South Africa has surpassed Nigeria on the list of countries with the most CAF Champions League titles following Mamelodi Sundowns' latest win.

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Nigeria falls behind South Africa in CAF Champions League race

Sundowns won their second Champions League title last weekend after beating AS FAR Rabat 2-1 on aggregate.

The Brazilians had beaten the Moroccan side 1-0 in the first leg before securing a 1-1 draw in Rabat for their second title in ten years.

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With Sundowns' win, South African clubs now have three Champions League titles. Orlando Pirates won South Africa's first Champions League title in 1995 before Sundowns won in 2016 and 2026.

South Africa is on the up on the African continent 🌍🇿🇦 #TotalEnergiesCAFCL | #SSFootball pic.twitter.com/APX4SfA1Nu — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 24, 2026

With three titles, South Africa now has more Champions League trophies than Nigeria. Nigeria has only won two Champions League titles, both won by Enyimba in 2003 and 2004.

The People's Elephants beat Ismaily to win the country its first Champions League title in 2003, before beating Etoile du Sahel in 2004 to make it back-to-back.

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Since then, only Nigerian club (Heartland 2009) has reached the final, while two South African clubs have reached the final three times, winning twice.

Egypt leads CAF Champions League race

Meanwhile, Egypt continues to lead the way with 19 titles, with Al-Ahly winning 12 of those 19 titles. Morocco is up next with nine titles, ahead of DR Congo and Tunisia, which both have six trophies each.