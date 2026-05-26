"An exceptional woman" - Guardiola breaks silence after reuniting with estranged wife at Man City farewell ceremony

Cristina Serra was present to celebrate Pep Guardiola at the Etihad after finally ending his 10-year journey with Man City.

Pep Guardiola delivered an emotional farewell to Manchester City after a decade in charge, and the occasion was marked by a touching family reunion that has sparked widespread reconciliation rumours. His estranged wife, Cristina Serra, made a surprise appearance at the Etihad Stadium, joining the Catalan manager and their three children for the farewell ceremony.

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Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra | Imago

During his heartfelt speech to the fans following City’s final match of the season, Guardiola publicly praised Cristina, referring to her as “an exceptional woman” and highlighting the vital role she and their children have played in his legacy at the club, as reported by Spanish outlet Lecturas.

Emotional farewell at the Etihad

Pep Guardiola's final parade for Man City after 10 years | IMAGO

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The send-off came after Guardiola’s last game in charge of Manchester City, which ended in a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, May 24.

The club organised a special tribute to honour his transformative 10-year tenure, during which he delivered multiple Premier League titles, a Champions League triumph, and a total of 41 trophies.

Cristina Serra was seen on the pitch with their children — María, Valentina, and Marius — as the family posed together in what many observers described as a united scene.

Crsitina Serra (2nd from the Left) with Pep Guardiola and his family at his Man City farewell | X

Pep Guardiola with his three children

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Pep Gaurdiola's two daughters, Maria and Valentian at his farewell ceremony

Guardiola also received a visit from his 94/95-year-old father, Valentí, who travelled to Manchester for the occasion, before paying tribute to his late mother Dolors Sala Carrió,who passed away in April 2020.

Background on the separation and reconciliation signs

Pep Guardiola and his Cristina Serra | Imago

Guardiola and Cristina Serra, who had been together for nearly 30 years and married since 2014, reportedly separated in December 2024 in what came as a shock to many fans.

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The long-distance strain, with Cristina based in Barcelona focusing on her fashion business while Pep remained in Manchester, was cited as a key factor.

Pep Guardiola and his estranged wife Cristina Serra | Imago

Though unverified claims have also pointed to a mystery woman in her late 20s who has allegedly been in a lwkey relationship with the 55-year-old manager for at least two years. This information, however, remains unconfirmed gossip.

However, recent months have shown signs of rapprochement, including public sighting at Oasis' Manchester concert last year.

Pep Guardiola and his ex-wife Cristina Serra || Imago

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Both were reportedly still wearing their wedding rings during the farewell, and sources suggest the return to Barcelona could help them rebuild.

Pep Guardiola || Imago

Guardiola is set to take a well-deserved break before his next chapter, with strong indications he will move back to Barcelona with his family.