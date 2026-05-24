Guardiola reveals strange reason behind tears at emotional Man City farewell

After 10 years, Pep Guardiola leaves Manchester City, but not without some tears

Pep Guardiola opened up about his highly emotional Manchester City departure following a 2-1 final-day defeat to Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

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The legendary manager admitted that the match itself perfectly summarised their turbulent campaign, while also addressing why he broke down in tears at the final whistle.

Guardiola on farewell tears

Guardiola revealed that his rare public display of weeping was triggered purely by the overwhelming sadness of his departing midfielder, Bernardo Silva.

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"I don't cry, but when I see Bernardo cry, I cry," Guardiola admitted during his post-match press conference. "I say don't cry, but it happens. It has been such a special moment for Bernie."

The tactical mastermind explained that Silva struggled heavily with both the physical and mental weight of the occasion.

The Spanish gaffer noted that the Portuguese star felt completely exhausted and found himself unable to run because the immense emotions were just far too high to process.

Aston Villa game a fitting reflection of the campaign

Shifting focus back to the pitch, Guardiola praised Aston Villa and coach Unai Emery, but lamented that the match mirrored City's inability to match Arsenal in the title race.

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He argued that Manchester City were extraordinary in the opening period and should have scored three or four goals before the break, rendering their narrow 1-0 halftime lead deeply unfair.

This failure to capitalise on dominance allowed Villa to take control and secure a comeback victory in the second half. Despite the loss, Guardiola expressed deep gratitude to returning legends like Fernandinho, Ederson, and Ilkay Gündogan, who travelled to witness the farewell.