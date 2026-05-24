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Maybe, we will see — Guardiola drops hint on next coaching job

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:33 - 24 May 2026
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Pep Guardiola has refused to rule out the possibility of managing the Three Lions after the 2026 World Cup.
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The 55-year-old Spaniard will bring an end to his hugely successful era at Manchester City after Sunday’s final Premier League match of the season against Aston Villa.

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After a decade of dominance at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola plans to take an extended break from coaching.

When asked specifically about the possibility of managing England, Guardiola kept his options open.

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Guardiola refuses to rule out England job

“I don’t have any absolute plan about my future,” he said.

“I go to rest and recover the time I missed with my kids… I don’t think for one second about anything related to football for the next years. I need to rest, I need to reflect.”

Pep Guardiola || Imago
Pep Guardiola || Imago

However, when pressed on whether his comments ruled out the England job, Guardiola replied: “Yeah – [but] nobody cares.”

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The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach will take up an ambassadorial role with the City Football Group after leaving Manchester City.

He dismissed any immediate possibility of a return to the Etihad dugout, saying he deserves a proper break after 17 years of continuous management.

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