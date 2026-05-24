Maybe, we will see — Guardiola drops hint on next coaching job
The 55-year-old Spaniard will bring an end to his hugely successful era at Manchester City after Sunday’s final Premier League match of the season against Aston Villa.
After a decade of dominance at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola plans to take an extended break from coaching.
When asked specifically about the possibility of managing England, Guardiola kept his options open.
Guardiola refuses to rule out England job
“I don’t have any absolute plan about my future,” he said.
“I go to rest and recover the time I missed with my kids… I don’t think for one second about anything related to football for the next years. I need to rest, I need to reflect.”
However, when pressed on whether his comments ruled out the England job, Guardiola replied: “Yeah – [but] nobody cares.”
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach will take up an ambassadorial role with the City Football Group after leaving Manchester City.
He dismissed any immediate possibility of a return to the Etihad dugout, saying he deserves a proper break after 17 years of continuous management.