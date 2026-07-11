World Cup
‘He's overrated’ - Ibrahimovic blasts Lammens after goalkeeping error cost Belgium
Belgium's World Cup aspirations were extinguished in a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Spain in Los Angeles.
The decisive moment came in the 88th minute when Spanish substitute Mikel Merino scored the winner, pouncing on a critical error from backup keeper Lammens.
The Manchester United player, who had replaced the injured Courtois earlier in the half, failed to secure a long-range shot from Pau Cubarsi, leading to the goal.
Zlatan condemns Lammens
The Swedish icon was baffled by the decision to bring on the Manchester United keeper instead of Mike Penders after Thibaut Courtois sustained an injury.
The devastating loss prompted a furious reaction from Ibrahimovic, who was working as a pundit for Fox Sports.
Ibrahimovic openly questioned Garcia's decision to bring on the 24-year-old Lammens for Courtois with just 19 minutes left on the clock.
The former striker could not understand why the coaching staff overlooked Penders, who had spent the season on loan at Strasbourg and did not play a single minute in the tournament.
"I hold the national coach responsible for this defeat," Ibrahimovic stated after the match. "It's a decision that cost Belgium the game."
"Why replace Courtois with Senne Lammens from Manchester United, while Mike Penders remains on the bench? Is it because Lammens plays for Manchester United and Penders for Strasbourg?
“That's not how you select a goalkeeper for a national team. Especially when you see what happens next.”
"Lammens isn't a good goalkeeper at this level. He's overrated," the Swedish legend asserted. "Penders is much better, and everyone can see it."
He concluded with a damning indictment of the Belgian coaching staff: "They are managing the situation so badly. It's shameful. Shame on you, national team coach and goalkeeping coach."