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2026 FIFA World Cup: Xhaka explains how Switzerland can defeat Argentina

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:15 - 11 July 2026
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Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka discussed how they intend to copa against Argentina.
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Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka has outlined their approach to neutralising Argentina's midfield ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final tie, insisting his squad must adopt a relentless South American mentality to pull off a historic upset.

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The 33-year-old Sunderland midfielder addressed the media on Friday, sharing his thoughts on facing the reigning 2022 FIFA World Cup champions. Switzerland are set to face Lionel Scaloni's side at the Kansas City Stadium on Sunday, July 12, at 2:00 AM WAT, aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

What Xhaka said

Responding to a question from Monsurah Olatunji of Molatsportsgist regarding how he plans to dictate the tempo against Argentina's Premier League-based midfield duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández, Xhaka expressed confidence in his familiarity with the opposition.

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"To your first question, I know all of the midfielders because all of them, they are playing in the Premier League. So we played against each other, we respect each other, and we know the good and the bad things from each other as well. Hopefully, the good thing will be on our side tomorrow," Xhaka stated.

"And about dictating the game, I think it is the strength of myself and my career that I know when to make the game quicker and I know when to slow down."

Pressed about Argentina's resilience, noting their late comebacks against Cabo Verde in the round of 32 and Egypt in the round of 16, Xhaka acknowledged their opponents' tenacity and urged his teammates to match it.

"Yeah, it's true that Argentina came back against Egypt, for example, after 2-0. I'm a big fan of Latino teams because I had a lot of players I played with, and even in the training, when they lost they went crazy," he added.

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 "So we try just to bring to Switzerland as well this mentality that it's not over until the referee's whistle. So just go all in. Try to come back. Try to bring the mentality, the hunger to win the games, and I think that Argentina can be a big example of what we can do as well in our future and maybe tomorrow as well."

A shot at unprecedented history

The clash represents an opportunity for Murat Yakin's side. Switzerland boast a strong World Cup pedigree but have never crossed the quarter-final stage, suffering eliminations in the last eight during the 1934 tournament in Italy, the 1938 edition in France, and as host nation in 1954.

To reach this stage for the first time in 72 years, Switzerland successfully navigated Group B. They subsequently eliminated Algeria 2-0 in the round of 32 and edged past Colombia 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in the round of 16.

Switzerland skipper Granit Xhaka || Imago
Switzerland skipper Granit Xhaka || Imago
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Conversely, defending champions Argentina are heavy favourites but have endured a gruelling path to the quarter-finals. After cruising through Group J with victories over Algeria (3-0), Austria (2-0), and Jordan (3-1), they required a 115th-minute winner to defeat Cabo Verde 3-2 in the round of 32. 

Their round-of-16 tie against Egypt proved equally dramatic, with Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández scoring a 92nd-minute goal to secure a 3-2 comeback victory after trailing 2-0.

Switzerland are searching for their first-ever competitive victory against Argentina. Xhaka, who is his nation's all-time most-capped player with 144 appearances to date, was part of the Swiss squad that suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to La Albiceleste in the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, courtesy of an 118th-minute strike from Ángel Di María.

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