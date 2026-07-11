Transfers: Wolves make decision on Arokodare after bids from Turkey, Italy

Wolverhampton Wanderers have turned down offers for Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have turned down an offer from Serie A side Fiorentina for striker Tolu Arokodare, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

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Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor have also presented an offer, but the Nigeria international is not interested in the move.

“Understand Fiorentina had a proposal turned down by Wolves for striker Tolu Arokodare. Trabzonspor also made a proposal, but the player is not keen on the move,” Romano wrote on X.

🚨🟣 Understand Fiorentina had a proposal turned down by Wolves for striker Tolu Arokodare.



Trabzonspor also made a proposal but the player is not keen on the move. pic.twitter.com/7yv0VTmKVZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2026

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Wolves value the 25-year-old at over €20 million and will not budge on their valuation.

Arokodare has been heavily linked with a departure from Molineux this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The striker joined Wolves from Belgian side KRC Genk last summer in a £23.4 million deal, signing a four-year contract with the option of an extra year.

However, he struggled to replicate the form that convinced Wolves to invest heavily in him.

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Arokodare’s future remains one of the more intriguing stories of the summer window, with several clubs monitoring the situation.