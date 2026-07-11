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Transfers: Wolves make decision on Arokodare after bids from Turkey, Italy

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:16 - 11 July 2026
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Wolverhampton Wanderers have turned down offers for Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare.
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Wolverhampton Wanderers have turned down an offer from Serie A side Fiorentina for striker Tolu Arokodare, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

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Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor have also presented an offer, but the Nigeria international is not interested in the move.

“Understand Fiorentina had a proposal turned down by Wolves for striker Tolu Arokodare. Trabzonspor also made a proposal, but the player is not keen on the move,” Romano wrote on X.

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Wolves value the 25-year-old at over €20 million and will not budge on their valuation.

Arokodare has been heavily linked with a departure from Molineux this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The striker joined Wolves from Belgian side KRC Genk last summer in a £23.4 million deal, signing a four-year contract with the option of an extra year.

However, he struggled to replicate the form that convinced Wolves to invest heavily in him.

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Arokodare’s future remains one of the more intriguing stories of the summer window, with several clubs monitoring the situation.

The Nigerian international is expected to prioritise regular playing time in his next move after a difficult debut season in England.

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