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‘It doesn't surprise me’ — Messi at 39 hailed by Argentine boss Scaloni

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:17 - 11 July 2026
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Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni is in awe of his captain and namesake Lionel Messi
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Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has dismissed any surprise regarding Lionel Messi's extraordinary physical output at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite the forward turning 39 last month.

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The legendary captain arrived at the tournament facing heavy external fitness questions following a recent muscle strain, but he has quickly silenced doubters by spearheading his nation's dramatic charge into the quarterfinals.

Unwavering Physical Longevity from a Global Machine

Scaloni emphasised that those expecting age to finally catch up with the eight-goal talisman simply do not understand the player's elite work ethic.

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The Inter Miami forward has been operating at maximum capacity, matching France's Kylian Mbappé at the top of the goalscoring charts and delivering a historic masterclass to rescue Argentina from a 2-0 deficit against Egypt in the Round of 16.

"Physically, it's true that he has done preparation work with his fitness coach and it has paid off," Scaloni stated on Friday. "When he gives everything he has and senses that he can create danger, he is a machine."

The Unrivalled Standards of the World's Best Player

The Albiceleste tactical mastermind reiterated his firm belief that the record-breaking icon will remain an untouchable force on the pitch for as long as he chooses to lace up his boots.

While external critics questioned whether a player in his late thirties could still carry an elite international side through a gruelling multi-week knockout tournament, Scaloni insisted that Messi’s standard-setting performances are merely business as usual.

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"Maybe people who don't know him expected that at 39 he wouldn't be at this level, but as long as he wants to, he will be the best," the coach added.

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