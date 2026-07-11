Advertisement

Man Utd open talks to sign Liverpool target after Ederson transfer collapse

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:21 - 11 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Manchester United have responded to the setback over Ederson's transfer by focusing on a new midfield target.
Advertisement

The Red Devils have reportedly entered the race with Liverpool to sign Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, according to reports in Brazil.

Advertisement

United are attempting to move quickly after the £35 million deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta collapsed on Friday due to concerns raised during the midfielder’s medical.

Manager Michael Carrick is desperate to add at least one new midfielder after agreeing a move with Chelsea for Andrey Santos for around £50m.

Advertisement

Man Utd make move for Joao Gomes

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, an approach has been made to Wolves over a deal for Gomes.

The report also states that Liverpool have also held talks with Wolves for the midfielder.

Gomes was close to joining Atletico Madrid for €45m, but the Spanish club pulled out of the deal at the last minute.

Advertisement

Gomes made 35 appearances in the Premier League last season but was unable to prevent Wolves from relegation.

He arrived in a £15m deal from Flamengo three years ago, and could now end up at Old Trafford or Anfield.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ibrahimovic blasts Lammens after goalkeeping error
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.07.2026
‘He's overrated’ - Ibrahimovic blasts Lammens after goalkeeping error cost Belgium
Yes, I Played With Him — Harry Kane Confirms Donald Trump Golf game
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.07.2026
Yes, I Played With Him — Harry Kane Confirms Donald Trump Golf game
Transfers: Wolves make decision on Arokodare after bids from Turkey, Italy
Football
11.07.2026
Transfers: Wolves make decision on Arokodare after bids from Turkey, Italy
2026 FIFA World Cup: Xhaka explains how Switzerland can defeat Argentina
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Xhaka explains how Switzerland can defeat Argentina
Referees are doing an excellent job, says Argentine World Cup hero
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.07.2026
Referees are doing an excellent job, says Argentine World Cup hero
Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni Credit: Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.07.2026
‘No easy rivals’ — Argentina boss declares after knocking out Egypt from World Cup