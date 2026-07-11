Man Utd open talks to sign Liverpool target after Ederson transfer collapse

Manchester United have responded to the setback over Ederson's transfer by focusing on a new midfield target.

The Red Devils have reportedly entered the race with Liverpool to sign Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, according to reports in Brazil.

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United are attempting to move quickly after the £35 million deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta collapsed on Friday due to concerns raised during the midfielder’s medical.

Manager Michael Carrick is desperate to add at least one new midfielder after agreeing a move with Chelsea for Andrey Santos for around £50m.

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Man Utd make move for Joao Gomes

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, an approach has been made to Wolves over a deal for Gomes.

The report also states that Liverpool have also held talks with Wolves for the midfielder.

𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙎𝙁𝙀𝙍 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎: Liverpool and Man United have made contact about Joao Gomes after his transfer to Atletico Madrid fell through.



Both clubs contacted Wolves to enquire about the transfer fee and structure of a potential deal, reports @geglobo 🇧🇷👀🔴 pic.twitter.com/j8NCMmpiWe — Transfer Sector (@TransferSector) July 10, 2026

Gomes was close to joining Atletico Madrid for €45m, but the Spanish club pulled out of the deal at the last minute.

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Gomes made 35 appearances in the Premier League last season but was unable to prevent Wolves from relegation.