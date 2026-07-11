Don’t sign World Cup stars - Ferguson warns Carrick against 'trap' in Manchester United transfer hunt

Carrick has been warned not to sign players based solely on their 2026 FIFA World Cup performances

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has advised current manager Michael Carrick against making transfer decisions based solely on impressive performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Michael Carrick || Imago

Carrick is preparing for his first full summer rebuild after signing a permanent contract following Manchester United's successful return to the UEFA Champions League.

With striker Rasmus Hojlund reportedly departing for Napoli, the Red Devils are expected to strengthen multiple areas of the squad before the new campaign begins.

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United linked with World Cup stars

Manchester United have been linked with several players who have impressed during the World Cup in North America, including Mexico's teenage sensation Gilberto Mora and Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

However, Ferguson believes international tournaments can often create misleading impressions of players.

The former United manager admitted he made a similar mistake after UEFA Euro 1996 by signing players whose tournament performances did not translate into consistent club success.

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"I was always wary of buying players on the back of good tournament performances," Ferguson said.

He added, "I did it at the 1996 Euros, which prompted me to move for Jordi Cruyff and Karel Poborsky."

The Scot acknowledged that while both players excelled during the tournament, they failed to replicate that level consistently at Old Trafford.

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He continued, "Both had excellent runs in that tournament, but I didn't receive the kind of value their countries did that summer.

Michael Carrick || Imago

"Sometimes players get themselves motivated and prepared for World Cups and European Championships and after that there can be a levelling off."