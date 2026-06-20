Manchester United ready to make move for 24-year-old relegated star

Premier League giants Manchester United are continuing their squad rebuild ahead of next season.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen on signing West Ham star Crysencio Summerville this summer, with manager Michael Carrick pushing for a direct and dynamic winger.

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Despite suffering relegation with West Ham at the end of the 2025-26 season, Summerville’s individual performances were impressive, and have put other teams on alert.

Manchester United set to bid for Summerville

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The Dutch winger was one of the Hammers’ standout players during the run-in and scored a stunning goal for the Netherlands in their opening 2026 World Cup group stage match.

Summerville has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, and it is increasingly unlikely he will remain at West Ham beyond this summer.

🚨 EXCL: Crysencio Summerville high among candidates Manchester United considering as possible left wing signing. 24yo West Ham attacker subject to enquiries from #MUFC & expected to cost ~£50m to land #Netherlands international from #WHUFC @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/I9A74Ko3TI — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 16, 2026

While Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the 24-year-old, transfer expert David Ornstein has named Manchester United as ‘one to watch’.

Ornstein reports that United have made enquiries and view Summerville as a strong option to strengthen their left-wing department, particularly if Marcus Rashford departs.

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