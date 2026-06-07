Manchester United put 3 players up for sale after completing £35m deal

Michael Carrick has identified three players who must leave Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United have agreed a £35m deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson and will now accelerate their summer recruitment drive, along with plans for several player sales.

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The 26-year-old will become United’s first signing since Michael Carrick was appointed permanent head coach last month. He is expected to officially join the club in July after signing a four-year contract at Old Trafford.

Ederson, who has three caps for Brazil, spent the last four seasons at Atalanta, where he made 180 appearances.

United view him as the ideal replacement for Casemiro, whose contract expires at the end of this month.

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Man United to axe 3 players in Carrick rebuild

The club are planning a major midfield overhaul. Alongside Casemiro’s exit, Manuel Ugarte is also expected to be moved on this summer.

United are actively seeking buyers for Joshua Zirkzee and Andre Onana as well. Zirkzee has endured another disappointing season, scoring just two goals despite costing £36.5m last year.

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The 25-year-old attracted interest from Serie A clubs in January and remains a candidate to be sold.