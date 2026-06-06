Advertisement

Final warning! Man Utd give Barcelona deadline to sign Rashford

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:41 - 06 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Manchester United have issued a firm deadline to Barcelona over the future of Marcus Rashford.
Advertisement

The Premier League club have told the Catalan giants they must improve their offer or commit to a permanent deal by June 15, or the England forward will return to Old Trafford after the summer.

Advertisement

United recently rejected a low-ball £13 million bid from Barcelona for the 28-year-old.

Carrick opens up on Rashford’s return

The club is holding firm on the €30 million (£26m) valuation in the existing loan agreement and have no interest in another temporary deal.

Advertisement

What next for Rashford?

Rashford enjoyed a strong loan spell at Camp Nou last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 49 appearances, helping Barcelona win La Liga.

However, the Catalans have cooled on making the move permanent after agreeing a deal for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and continuing their interest in Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

Rashford is not in Manchester United’s long-term plans under the current regime, and the club are determined to resolve his situation quickly to avoid any distraction ahead of the new season and the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Barcelona are expected to pursue Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, despite already having one bid turned down.

Hansi Flick is keen to sign a high-level striker to replace the departing Robert Lewandowski.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Marcus Rashford Barcelona Manchester United
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Kim Kardashian: The damning stat from her Lewis Hamilton Monaco paddock debut
Lifestyle
06.06.2026
Kim Kardashian: The damning stat from her Lewis Hamilton Monaco paddock debut
Blow for Super Eagles as defender set to miss Portugal clash
Football
06.06.2026
Blow for Super Eagles as defender set to miss Portugal clash
First billionaire footballers in World Cup history: Ronaldo leads Messi by $100M
Football
06.06.2026
First billionaire footballers in World Cup history: Ronaldo leads Messi by $100M
Final warning! Man Utd give Barcelona deadline to sign Rashford
Football
06.06.2026
Final warning! Man Utd give Barcelona deadline to sign Rashford
Portugal stars send warning ahead of Super Eagles clash
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.06.2026
Portugal stars send warning ahead of Super Eagles clash
Transfer News: Barcelona's #1 target rejects chance to join Arteta's Arsenal
Football
06.06.2026
Transfer News: Barcelona's #1 target rejects chance to join Arteta's Arsenal