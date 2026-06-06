Final warning! Man Utd give Barcelona deadline to sign Rashford
The Premier League club have told the Catalan giants they must improve their offer or commit to a permanent deal by June 15, or the England forward will return to Old Trafford after the summer.
United recently rejected a low-ball £13 million bid from Barcelona for the 28-year-old.
The club is holding firm on the €30 million (£26m) valuation in the existing loan agreement and have no interest in another temporary deal.
What next for Rashford?
Rashford enjoyed a strong loan spell at Camp Nou last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 49 appearances, helping Barcelona win La Liga.
🚨 Manchester United set Marcus Rashford transfer deadline for Barcelona.— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 6, 2026
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However, the Catalans have cooled on making the move permanent after agreeing a deal for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and continuing their interest in Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.
Rashford is not in Manchester United’s long-term plans under the current regime, and the club are determined to resolve his situation quickly to avoid any distraction ahead of the new season and the 2026 World Cup.
Meanwhile, Barcelona are expected to pursue Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, despite already having one bid turned down.
Hansi Flick is keen to sign a high-level striker to replace the departing Robert Lewandowski.