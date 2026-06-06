Final warning! Man Utd give Barcelona deadline to sign Rashford

Manchester United have issued a firm deadline to Barcelona over the future of Marcus Rashford.

The Premier League club have told the Catalan giants they must improve their offer or commit to a permanent deal by June 15, or the England forward will return to Old Trafford after the summer.

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United recently rejected a low-ball £13 million bid from Barcelona for the 28-year-old.

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What next for Rashford?

Rashford enjoyed a strong loan spell at Camp Nou last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 49 appearances, helping Barcelona win La Liga.

🚨 Manchester United set Marcus Rashford transfer deadline for Barcelona.



Read more ⤵️https://t.co/70cdK4hrdZ — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 6, 2026

However, the Catalans have cooled on making the move permanent after agreeing a deal for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and continuing their interest in Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

Rashford is not in Manchester United’s long-term plans under the current regime, and the club are determined to resolve his situation quickly to avoid any distraction ahead of the new season and the 2026 World Cup.

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