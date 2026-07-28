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'Super Eagles should wear 10 stars' – Nigerians question CAF after Egypt Women display 7 stars at WAFCON

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:47 - 28 July 2026
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Egypt's women's team wore seven stars above their crest at the 2026 WAFCON despite never winning the tournament.
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A fresh debate has erupted across African football after Egypt's women's national team at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) wore seven stars above their badge, despite the Cleopatras never having won the continental title.

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The stars are understood to represent the Egypt men's national team's record seven Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles. Egypt won the AFCON titles in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Social media reacts to Egypt's jersey

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The discussion gained momentum after ESPN Africa highlighted the unusual detail on Egypt's jersey, noting that the women's team was displaying stars earned by the men's national side.

Among the most talked-about responses came from Nigerian public affairs commentator JJ Omojuwa, who wrote:

"The Super Eagles should wear 10 stars at the next AFCON for balance."

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FIFA previously banned Egypt's stars at the World Cup

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Egypt's men's national team was instructed by FIFA to remove the seven stars from their jerseys.

FIFA's regulations permit stars on World Cup kits only when they represent FIFA World Cup victories, rather than continental championships.

As a result, Egypt was required to remove the stars despite being Africa's most successful men's national team with seven AFCON titles.

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The Egyptian Football Association confirmed at the time that FIFA had informed it that stars symbolising continental achievements would not be permitted on World Cup jerseys.

Nigerians question Egypt's stars

Following Egypt's appearance at WAFCON, several Nigerian fans questioned whether the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will allow Egypt to wear the jersey.

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Some supporters argued that if Egypt's women's team can represent the men's achievements, then other national teams should be afforded similar flexibility.

Others called for CAF to provide clearer guidance on the use of stars by national teams across men's, women's, and youth competitions.

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