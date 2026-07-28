'Super Eagles should wear 10 stars' – Nigerians question CAF after Egypt Women display 7 stars at WAFCON

Egypt's women's team wore seven stars above their crest at the 2026 WAFCON despite never winning the tournament.

A fresh debate has erupted across African football after Egypt's women's national team at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) wore seven stars above their badge, despite the Cleopatras never having won the continental title.

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Eyes on the crown. 🇪🇬👑



The Cleopatras are ready to make their mark at #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026. pic.twitter.com/uTYLPlaota — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) July 28, 2026

The stars are understood to represent the Egypt men's national team's record seven Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles. Egypt won the AFCON titles in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Egypt women are playing at WAFCON with seven stars above their badge despite never winning the tournament 😮🇪🇬



They represent the men’s seven AFCON titles 😅 pic.twitter.com/FdqShEwJl3 — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) July 28, 2026

Social media reacts to Egypt's jersey

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The discussion gained momentum after ESPN Africa highlighted the unusual detail on Egypt's jersey, noting that the women's team was displaying stars earned by the men's national side.

Among the most talked-about responses came from Nigerian public affairs commentator JJ Omojuwa, who wrote:

"The Super Eagles should wear 10 stars at the next AFCON for balance."

Egypt women are playing at WAFCON with seven stars above their badge despite never winning the tournament 😮🇪🇬



They represent the men’s seven AFCON titles 😅 pic.twitter.com/FdqShEwJl3 — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) July 28, 2026

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FIFA previously banned Egypt's stars at the World Cup

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Egypt's men's national team was instructed by FIFA to remove the seven stars from their jerseys.

FIFA's regulations permit stars on World Cup kits only when they represent FIFA World Cup victories, rather than continental championships.

As a result, Egypt was required to remove the stars despite being Africa's most successful men's national team with seven AFCON titles.

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The Egyptian Football Association confirmed at the time that FIFA had informed it that stars symbolising continental achievements would not be permitted on World Cup jerseys.

Nigerians question Egypt's stars

Following Egypt's appearance at WAFCON, several Nigerian fans questioned whether the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will allow Egypt to wear the jersey.

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Some supporters argued that if Egypt's women's team can represent the men's achievements, then other national teams should be afforded similar flexibility.

Others called for CAF to provide clearer guidance on the use of stars by national teams across men's, women's, and youth competitions.

Quick question @CAF_Online



Why are the Cleopatras of Egypt allowed to wear a shirt with 7 stars knowing fully well that they are yet to win any edition of the WAFCON?



I am curious 🧐 https://t.co/V5gmfEXhPo — Dorcas Koki😘Sports Diva (@Dorcas_Koki) July 28, 2026

Why is there stars on the jersey?

Have they won this tournament before? We should be serious regarding this competition. — snow (@bat_AA20) July 28, 2026

Why are there stars on their badge when they have not won any WAFCON? — Peter Chinedu 🌍 (@PeteChinedu) July 28, 2026

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Why put 7 stars when they haven't won it before — Isede Suraj (@IsedeSuraj85) July 28, 2026

CAF @CAFwomen, @CAF_Online @CAF_Media, is this allowed? The Egypt men team attempted this aberration at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but they were stopped and compelled to wear their starless jersey because they have no FIFA World Cup trophy. Will you allow their women to go away… — Adewale (@SoEdunOkanESita) July 28, 2026

Just Imagine the Super Eagles adding 10 stars to the 3 they’ve won already. 🌝🌝🌝🌝 — Victor Owo (@owo747) July 28, 2026

This is wrong! The women didn’t win those trophies, it’s an injustice to the females of other countries. — Yomi Akinsola 🇳🇬 (@yomiakinsola) July 28, 2026