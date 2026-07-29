'Africa's Best' – Chippa United coach praises Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwabali
Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter has heaped praise on Stanley Nwabali, describing the Nigerian international as "one of Africa's best" after the goalkeeper inspired his side to victory in the Eastern Cape Pre-Season Tournament.
Stanley Nwabali marked his return to Chippa United by helping the club win the Eastern Cape Pre-Season Tournament.— Sportblits (@sportblitsX) July 27, 2026
The Chilli Boys defeated Highbury FC 4-2 on penalties in the final. https://t.co/Rc7dODrO6m pic.twitter.com/HHP9Pt9enW
The Super Eagles shot-stopper emerged as the hero in Sunday's final, producing an important save in the penalty shootout as Chippa United defeated Highbury FC 4-2 after a 1-1 draw at the Mthatha Stadium.
Nwabali delivers under pressure
With the final needing penalties to determine the winner, Nwabali once again showcased the composure and shot-stopping ability that have made him one of Nigeria's most reliable performers.
His decisive save proved pivotal as the Chilli Boys clinched the pre-season title, delighting coach Truter.
"With Stanley Nwabali in goal, one of Africa's best, I knew he'd make a save to help us win," Truter told The Herald.
Dream return after five-month absence
The tournament marked a successful return to action for the goalkeeper, who had been away from the club for five months.
Nwabali immediately made his impact felt by keeping a clean sheet in Chippa United's 1-0 semi-final victory over Ravens before following it up with another influential display in the final.
Although he conceded once during the match, his commanding performance and penalty shootout heroics ultimately secured silverware for the club ahead of the new Betway Premiership campaign.