Cooper Flagg: 7 amazing moments that announced the NBA's next superstar

Cooper Flagg arrived in Dallas as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and his rookie season went a long way in helping the fanbase cope with the loss of Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks navigated a challenging transition year, but their No.1 overall pick, Cooper Flagg, the 19-year-old phenom, delivered a historic individual campaign, averaging over 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game while cementing himself as the favorite for Rookie of the Year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the 7 standout moments from Flagg's phenomenal debut season:

1. Historic 51-Point Eruption vs. Orlando Magic (April 3, 2026)

Cooper Flagg etched his name into the NBA record books by becoming the first teenager in league history to score 50 or more points in a single game.

In an electric performance against Orlando, Flagg poured in 51 points on 19-of-30 shooting, including a blistering 24-point barrage in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. 45-Point Masterclass to Beat the Lakers (April 5, 2026)

Just 48 hours after his 51-point explosion, Flagg backed it up by dropping 45 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists in a 134-128 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The performance drew glowing praise from LeBron James, who commended Flagg's work ethic and elite basketball IQ.

3. Breaking LeBron’s Record as the Youngest to Score 40 (Dec 15, 2025)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Youngest Players in NBA History to score 40+ Points in a Regular Season Game:



Cooper Flagg vs. Jazz - 18-359 (42 Points)

Cooper Flagg vs. Hornets - 19-039 (49 Points)

LeBron James vs. Nets - 19-088 (41 Points)

Cooper Flagg vs. Magic - 19-103 (51 Points)

Cooper Flagg vs. Lakers -… pic.twitter.com/N0U9zfpE5W — Kalshi Hoops (@KalshiHoops) April 16, 2026

At just 18 years old, Flagg broke LeBron James' 22-year-old record for the most points scored by an 18-year-old in NBA history.

Flagg dropped 42 points, officially becoming the youngest player to ever cross the 40-point threshold in the professional ranks.

4. Cooper Flagg dropped 49 Points against Charlotte (Jan 29, 2026)

In an iconic clash against former Duke teammate and fellow rookie sensation Kon Knueppel, Flagg put on a clinic, scoring 49 points in a tight 123-121 thriller against the Hornets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Back-to-Back 30-Point Double-Doubles

Early in the season, Flagg became the first rookie in NBA history to record back-to-back 30-point double-doubles, showcasing his ability to dominate on the glass as effectively as in the scoring column.

YOUR 2025-26 @Kia NBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR... COOPER FLAGG!



🔥 21.0 PPG

🔥 6.7 RPG

🔥 4.5 APG

🔥 1.2 SPG@Cooper_Flagg is the 1st rookie since Michael Jordan to lead his team in total points, rebounds, assists and steals! https://t.co/cmPIytnaq0 pic.twitter.com/YSgsfBYTss — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2026

6. Consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month Awards

Flagg claimed Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors in both November and December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his December stretch, he averaged 23.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, joining Larry Bird, LeBron James, and Blake Griffin as one of the few rookies to hit those statistical benchmarks in a calendar month.

NBA sensation Cooper Flagg | IMAGO

7. Rapid 1,000-Point Milestone (First 50 Games)