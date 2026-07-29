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Cooper Flagg: 7 amazing moments that announced the NBA's next superstar

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:00 - 29 July 2026
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Cooper Flagg arrived in Dallas as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and his rookie season went a long way in helping the fanbase cope with the loss of Luka Doncic.
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The Dallas Mavericks navigated a challenging transition year, but their No.1 overall pick, Cooper Flagg, the 19-year-old phenom, delivered a historic individual campaign, averaging over 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game while cementing himself as the favorite for Rookie of the Year.

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Here are the 7 standout moments from Flagg's phenomenal debut season:

1. Historic 51-Point Eruption vs. Orlando Magic (April 3, 2026)

Cooper Flagg etched his name into the NBA record books by becoming the first teenager in league history to score 50 or more points in a single game.

In an electric performance against Orlando, Flagg poured in 51 points on 19-of-30 shooting, including a blistering 24-point barrage in the fourth quarter.

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2. 45-Point Masterclass to Beat the Lakers (April 5, 2026)

Just 48 hours after his 51-point explosion, Flagg backed it up by dropping 45 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists in a 134-128 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The performance drew glowing praise from LeBron James, who commended Flagg's work ethic and elite basketball IQ.

3. Breaking LeBron’s Record as the Youngest to Score 40 (Dec 15, 2025)

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At just 18 years old, Flagg broke LeBron James' 22-year-old record for the most points scored by an 18-year-old in NBA history.

Flagg dropped 42 points, officially becoming the youngest player to ever cross the 40-point threshold in the professional ranks.

4. Cooper Flagg dropped 49 Points against Charlotte (Jan 29, 2026)

In an iconic clash against former Duke teammate and fellow rookie sensation Kon Knueppel, Flagg put on a clinic, scoring 49 points in a tight 123-121 thriller against the Hornets.

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5. Back-to-Back 30-Point Double-Doubles

Early in the season, Flagg became the first rookie in NBA history to record back-to-back 30-point double-doubles, showcasing his ability to dominate on the glass as effectively as in the scoring column.

6. Consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month Awards

Flagg claimed Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors in both November and December.

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During his December stretch, he averaged 23.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, joining Larry Bird, LeBron James, and Blake Griffin as one of the few rookies to hit those statistical benchmarks in a calendar month.

NBA sensation Cooper Flagg | IMAGO

7. Rapid 1,000-Point Milestone (First 50 Games)

Flagg reached 1,000 career points, 300 rebounds, and 200 assists in just his first 50 NBA games, making him one of the fastest teenage rookies in league history to achieve the feat.

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