WAFCON 2026: Esther Okoronkwo explains Super Falcons' shock defeat to Malawi

Esther Okoronkwo admitted the Super Falcons started poorly in their 3-2 loss to Malawi.

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo has admitted Nigeria failed to perform at its usual level in the team's shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi, saying the reigning champions "came out a little flat" in their opening match of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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A tough night in Rabat as we fall short in our opening match.



Thank you for your support, Nigerians.



We go again in the next game. 💪🏾🦅#SoarSuperFalcons | #TheQueens | #NGAMWI pic.twitter.com/5dJwC7BacA — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 28, 2026

The defending champions suffered one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history on Tuesday as WAFCON debutants Malawi claimed a famous victory in the Group C encounter.

Chawinga sisters punish Nigeria

Despite entering the match as overwhelming favourites, the Super Falcons struggled to contain Malawi's attacking duo of Temwa Chawinga and Tabitha Chawinga.

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Temwa netted twice while captain Tabitha added the third goal as the Scorchers secured a memorable victory over the record African champions.

Nigeria's goals came through Rasheedat Ajibade, who converted a late penalty, and substitute Uchenna Kanu, but the comeback fell short.

The defeat leaves Nigeria under pressure heading into a crucial Group C showdown against Zambia, with the Super Falcons needing a positive result to boost their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

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'We came out a little flat' - Okoronkwo

Speaking after the match, Okoronkwo acknowledged that the team failed to start with the required intensity and stressed the importance of learning from the disappointing result.

"Next game we have to come back better," Okoronkwo said.

The AFC Toronto forward admitted Nigeria was below its best from the opening whistle.

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She said, "In this game, we came out a little flat, but it is what it is. We have to go back, learn our lesson, and figure out what we need to fix to come back stronger in the next game."

Esther Okoronkwo speaks after her penalty claim was waved away by Rwanda referee Aline Umutoni in the 40th minutes



"I don't know what the referee saw but I think definitely it should have been looked at."#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 #WAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/dxjUBPTjlJ — Per Second News (@persecondnewsng) July 29, 2026

With their title defence off to a disappointing start, the Super Falcons must now regroup quickly ahead of a high-stakes clash with Zambia's Copper Queens.