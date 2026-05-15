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Hard Launch! Cooper Flagg, 19, and Arianna Roberson, 20, finally confirm relationship with passionate kiss

David Ben
David Ben 09:15 - 15 May 2026
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Cooper Flagg, 19, and Arianna Roberson, 20, finally confirm relationship with passionate kiss
The NBA rookie of the year shared a photo of himself locking lips with his new girlfriend to finally confirm their relationship.
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Dallas Mavericks sensation and 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg appears to have made his relationship with Duke women’s basketball player Arianna Roberson official in the most definitive way yet

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On Friday, May 15, Flagg shared an Instagram Story to his 1.8 million followers showing the couple sharing a kiss in a stylish indoor setting, with Flagg tagged in the post. Roberson also reposted the same story to her 14,400 followers, solidifying what fans have been speculating about for weeks.

Cooper Flagg, 19, and Arianna Roberson, 20, finally confirm relationship
Cooper Flagg, 19, and Arianna Roberson, 20, finally confirm relationship

In the image, the 6'9" Flagg leans in to kiss the 6'4" Roberson as she holds the camera for a mirror selfie. Both are dressed in casual black outfits, capturing an intimate and playful moment during what appears to be their ongoing vacation.

NBA sensation Cooper Flagg | IMAGO
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Duke women’s basketball player Arianna Roberson is reportedly dating Cooper Flagg | Instagram

A subsequent playful TikTok video montage of the couple dancing, holding hands, and posing in coordinated outfits went viral, amassing millions of views.

The clip shared widely on X (formerly Twitter) shows the couple dancing, holding hands, and posing together in coordinated outfits across scenic vacation spots, including beaches and luxury interiors.

Cooper Flagg dating Arianna Roberson

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Pulse Sports earlier reported the pair first drew significant attention after posting matching photos from a luxury getaway in Turks and Caicos, including playful moments on swings over the ocean at Noah’s Ark Beach Club.

NBA rookie of the season Cooper Flagg | Getty
Arianna Roberson is Cooper Flagg's girlfriend
Arianna Roberson is Cooper Flagg's girlfriend | Instagram

Flagg, 19, and Roberson, 20, were spotted holidaying together in the Caribbean destination during the NBA offseason. The couple shared matching snaps from the serene getaway, further intensifying interest in a relationship that first gained traction in early 2026.

The two initially sparked dating rumours following their courtside appearances at Duke games and Roberson’s supportive presence at Flagg’s NBA Rookie of the Year press conference.

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Duke women's football sensation Arianna Roberson | Instagram

Flagg enjoyed a stellar rookie season with the Mavericks, averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game as the No. 1 overall pick.

Dallas Mavericks sensation Cooper Flagg | IMAGO

He also delivered a historic 51-point performance.Roberson, the younger sister of former NBA player Andre Roberson, continues her collegiate career with the Duke Blue Devils women’s basketball team.

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