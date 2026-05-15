'He must join elite club' - Ex-Super Eagles star advises Osimhen to leave Galatasaray

Former Nigeria striker says Victor Osimhen should leave Galatasaray for a club capable of winning the UEFA Champions League.

Former Super Eagles star Victor Obinna Nsofor has advised Victor Osimhen to seek a move to a club with genuine ambitions of winning the UEFA Champions League.

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Victor Osimhen celebrating || Imago

The former Inter Milan forward believes the Super Eagles striker has already proven himself at Galatasaray and now needs a bigger challenge to establish himself among the world’s elite forwards.

What Nsofor said

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Speaking in an interview with Brila FM, Nsofor praised Osimhen’s development but insisted the striker must compete consistently at the highest European level.

“Victor Osimhen has done enough at Napoli. If he truly wants to become the best striker in the world, then he must move to a club that can compete seriously for the UEFA Champions League,” Nsofor said.

Osimhen has continued to attract interest from several major European clubs following his outstanding performances in Italy and on the international stage with Nigeria.

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Nsofor explained that the Nigerian forward is now at a stage where success in elite European competitions will define his legacy.

“Right now, the only thing separating him from the very top is winning at the highest level in Europe,” he added.

Nsofor believes the Super Eagles star is already operating at an elite level and should now test himself against the very best every season.

“Osimhen is already at the level where he should be competing with the very best strikers every single season,” he concluded.

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Osimhen’s future continues to generate major transfer speculation, with several top European clubs reportedly monitoring the Nigerian international.