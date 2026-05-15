Jamaica FA breaks silence on cancelled Super Falcons clash

The Jamaica Football Federation says administrative and FIFA compliance issues led to the cancellation of the planned friendly between the Reggae Girlz and Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

The Jamaica Football Federation has explained the reasons behind the cancellation of the proposed international friendly between the Reggae Girlz and the Super Falcons.

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The highly anticipated fixture, which was scheduled to take place in England, was called off due to administrative complications.

What Jamaica FA said

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In an official statement, the federation said the decision was taken to ensure full compliance with FIFA regulations and international football standards.

The JFF added that the cancellation was necessary to ensure that every logistical and procedural aspect of the match met the required international benchmarks.

“The Jamaica Football Federation has reaffirmed its commitment to FIFA compliance and transparency following recent reports surrounding the proposed fixture involving the Reggae Girlz and Nigeria,” the statement read.

The Jamaica Football Federation has reaffirmed its commitment to FIFA compliance and transparency following recent reports surrounding the proposed fixture involving the Reggae Girlz and Nigeria.#JFF #ReggaeGirlz #FIFA #JamaicaFootball #FootballLivesHere pic.twitter.com/RZlKXBATSs — Official J.F.F (@jff_football) May 14, 2026

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The friendly had generated excitement among supporters, as it was expected to provide a strong test for two of the most respected women’s national teams from Africa and the Caribbean.

Following the cancellation, the Super Falcons are expected to explore alternative warm-up matches as preparations continue for the 2026 WAFCON.

The Nigerian side remains one of Africa’s most successful women’s national teams and is expected to remain active in international windows ahead of future tournaments.

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