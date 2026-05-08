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They don't want us - Super Falcons coach reveals why Nigeria is struggling to play friendlies

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:46 - 08 May 2026
Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu
Super Falcons coach Justin Madugu says several African countries have rejected friendly matches against Nigeria ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.
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Super Falcons head coach, Justin Madugu has revealed that several African teams are unwilling to face Nigeria in friendly matches ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

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Super Falcons players || Imago

The Super Falcons are currently preparing to defend their continental crown in Morocco, but efforts to arrange high-quality warm-up fixtures have reportedly encountered major obstacles.

Nigeria remain the most successful women’s football team in Africa and continues to dominate the continent.

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What Madugu said

Speaking to Brila FM, the coach disclosed that the Nigeria Football Federation has contacted several countries in an attempt to organise preparatory matches.

He said, “The fact is that most teams are not ready to play us. I know a lot of efforts have been made to reach out to different countries.”

He explained that while some football federations initially showed interest, the final decision often changed once their coaching staff became involved.

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“The federation may agree at first, but when the coaches are consulted, they refuse because they don’t want to face the Super Falcons,” he added.

Madugu revealed that more than five countries have reportedly been contacted, though no agreements have yet been finalised.

Despite the challenges, the Super Falcons remain focused on defending their African title and maintaining their dominance in women’s football on the continent.

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