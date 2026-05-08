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Super Falcons legend Oshoala rolls back the years with decisive hat-trick to send Al Hilal to Cup final

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:29 - 08 May 2026
Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala continues to prove that she is the undisputed queen of African football
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Asisat Oshoala proved once again why she is regarded as a global icon, delivering a masterclass performance to secure Al Hilal's place in the 2026 Saudi Women's Cup final.

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The Nigerian superstar’s clinical hat-trick spearheaded a dominant 5-1 victory over Qadsiah, setting up a blockbuster showdown against league champions Al Nassr.

Oshoala produces timeless performance in Riyadh

The 31-year-old former Barcelona striker appeared completely untroubled by the passing years on Thursday night, orchestrating an overwhelming attacking showcase that left the Qadsiah defence in tatters.

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Reaffirming her status as the club’s undisputed leader, the six-time African Women’s Player of the Year was at the heart of every offensive move, proving that her move to the Saudi league has done nothing to blunt her competitive edge.

Her three goals were key to the five-goal onslaught, turning a high-stakes semifinal into a one-sided exhibition of elite finishing.

Record-breaking numbers for the queen

Oshoala’s individual statistics for the 2025/26 campaign have reached astonishing heights, as she currently boasts 17 goals and 6 assists across all competitions.

Her impact in the Saudi Women's Cup has been particularly devastating, with the Super Falcons legend tallying 5 goals and 2 assists in just four cup outings.

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This momentum will be vital as Al Hilal prepares to face their toughest challenge yet, a final clash against Al Nassr Women.

With the league champions standing between Oshoala and another trophy, the "Queen of African Football" looks poised to add another piece of silverware to her legendary trophy cabinet.

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