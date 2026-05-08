Aguero backs Alvarez for Barcelona move, hailing him as a 'perfect fit'

Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero has endorsed fellow Argentine Julian Alvarez for a potential big transfer to Barcelona.

With Robert Lewandowski's contract expiring this summer and no new deal on the table, Barcelona are actively searching for a new leading striker.

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Julian Alvarez has reportedly emerged as a top target for several of Europe's biggest clubs, including Arsenal, with the Gunners' interest reportedly driven by sporting director Andrea Berta.

However, Barcelona see the World Cup winner as the prime candidate to lead their line at the Camp Nou.

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Aguero wants Alvarez at Barcelona

Aguero, who has ties to both Manchester City and Barcelona, believes Alvarez's unique blend of tactical intelligence and defensive work rate makes him perfectly suited for the Catalan club.

Speaking to Stake, Aguero praised Alvarez's versatility and selfless play, qualities he feels are essential to succeed in Barcelona's demanding system.

Former Manchester City and Barcelona player Kun Aguero

"It’s very difficult for the player there, very complicated," Aguero noted about the pressures at Barcelona. "But if Barca are looking at him and he is doing well, he fits perfectly.

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“He loves football and has something not many strikers have: a very dedicated defensive side. Julian is a very complete player."

Aguero, who played for City, Atletico, and Barcelona, is convinced of Alvarez's potential. "Julian would be a good signing for any team today," he added.

Julian Alvarez in action for Atletico Madrid || IMAGE Credit: Imago

"For Barca, obviously, everything depends on whether he feels comfortable... If things go well, he’ll be a champion of the Champions League one day.”

Alvarez has an impressive record at Atletico, with 49 goals and 17 assists in 106 games, and is under contract until 2030.

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