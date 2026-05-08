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Ex-Turkey star names one player Galatasaray must sign to keep Osimhen

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:36 - 08 May 2026
Victor Osimhen is once again the topic of conversation as the summer window approaches, with reports linking him with an exit from Galatasaray.
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Former Turkey international Zeki Önder Özen has urged Galatasaray to launch a serious move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to partner Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

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The 31-year-old Portuguese playmaker has just one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, with the club holding an option for a further season.

Despite being made available for transfer last summer, Fernandes chose to stay and has enjoyed another strong campaign, coming close to equalling Thierry Henry’s single-season Premier League assist record.

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Bruno Fernandes to link up with Osimhen at Galatasaray

Speaking on a Turkish broadcast with VOLE, Zeki Önder Özen called on Galatasaray to do everything possible to bring the world-class midfielder to RAMS Park.

Victor Osimhen || Imago
Victor Osimhen || Imago
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“With Osimhen there in attack, I can't think of anything to say to Fernandes,” the 56-year-old said. "He's world-class, right, one of the best in the world.

"This would also help Galatasaray in their hunt for success in the UEFA Champions League.”

Özen believes the signing would significantly strengthen the team both domestically and in Europe.

“In the league too, he'll cause lots of trouble for everyone. It would deter other rivals from competing for the league title.

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"His addition would make Osimhen want to stay. Imagine these players competing in top form and without any injuries.”

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