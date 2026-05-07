Best place for Osimhen — Malouda advises Super Eagles star on next destination

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has opened up on Victor Osimhen's future ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Florent Malouda has told Victor Osimhen that a move to the Premier League is the "missing" piece of his career, backing the Nigerian to shun Manchester United in favor of a move to West London or Anfield.

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Osimhen’s stock has never been higher. Since Galatasaray turned his loan into a permanent €75 million deal, the 27-year-old has been unstoppable, netting 57 goals in 73 appearances.

His 20 goals this term, including seven in a historic Champions League run, have put Europe’s elite back on high alert.

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While Arsenal and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation, Malouda believes Osimhen’s aggressive style is a perfect match for the English top flight.

Malouda advises Osimhen to move to Premier League

Speaking to Snabbare via Football. London, Malouda said: “Victor Osimhen can perform in the Premier League.

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"When you look at his mindset, his character, and his passion for the game, I think he belongs in the Premier League. He's done great in Italy, in France, and now in Turkey.”

Despite long-standing interest from Old Trafford, Malouda warned that the striker should be picky about his destination, specifically naming two clubs that fit his high-energy profile.

“I think his next step is the Premier League and the Champions League, where he can play in a team that can win it. I would say Chelsea, and maybe Liverpool, are the clubs that would suit him way better than Manchester United.

"He is very energetic, he’s a leader, he is the kind of player that the fans would love.”