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Best place for Osimhen — Malouda advises Super Eagles star on next destination

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:15 - 07 May 2026
Victor Osimhen returns with a protective hand gear || Imago
Victor Osimhen returns with a protective hand gear || Imago
Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has opened up on Victor Osimhen's future ahead of this summer's transfer window.
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Florent Malouda has told Victor Osimhen that a move to the Premier League is the "missing" piece of his career, backing the Nigerian to shun Manchester United in favor of a move to West London or Anfield.

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Osimhen’s stock has never been higher. Since Galatasaray turned his loan into a permanent €75 million deal, the 27-year-old has been unstoppable, netting 57 goals in 73 appearances.

His 20 goals this term, including seven in a historic Champions League run, have put Europe’s elite back on high alert.

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While Arsenal and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation, Malouda believes Osimhen’s aggressive style is a perfect match for the English top flight.

Malouda advises Osimhen to move to Premier League

Speaking to Snabbare via Football. London, Malouda said: “Victor Osimhen can perform in the Premier League.

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"When you look at his mindset, his character, and his passion for the game, I think he belongs in the Premier League. He's done great in Italy, in France, and now in Turkey.”

Despite long-standing interest from Old Trafford, Malouda warned that the striker should be picky about his destination, specifically naming two clubs that fit his high-energy profile.

“I think his next step is the Premier League and the Champions League, where he can play in a team that can win it. I would say Chelsea, and maybe Liverpool, are the clubs that would suit him way better than Manchester United.

"He is very energetic, he’s a leader, he is the kind of player that the fans would love.”

Osimhen's contract runs until 2029, meaning any summer move will require a massive fee, but Malouda is convinced the investment would be worth it for a player born for the Premier League stage.

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