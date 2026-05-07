Best place for Osimhen — Malouda advises Super Eagles star on next destination
Florent Malouda has told Victor Osimhen that a move to the Premier League is the "missing" piece of his career, backing the Nigerian to shun Manchester United in favor of a move to West London or Anfield.
Osimhen’s stock has never been higher. Since Galatasaray turned his loan into a permanent €75 million deal, the 27-year-old has been unstoppable, netting 57 goals in 73 appearances.
His 20 goals this term, including seven in a historic Champions League run, have put Europe’s elite back on high alert.
While Arsenal and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation, Malouda believes Osimhen’s aggressive style is a perfect match for the English top flight.
Malouda advises Osimhen to move to Premier League
Speaking to Snabbare via Football. London, Malouda said: “Victor Osimhen can perform in the Premier League.
"When you look at his mindset, his character, and his passion for the game, I think he belongs in the Premier League. He's done great in Italy, in France, and now in Turkey.”
Despite long-standing interest from Old Trafford, Malouda warned that the striker should be picky about his destination, specifically naming two clubs that fit his high-energy profile.
“I think his next step is the Premier League and the Champions League, where he can play in a team that can win it. I would say Chelsea, and maybe Liverpool, are the clubs that would suit him way better than Manchester United.
"He is very energetic, he’s a leader, he is the kind of player that the fans would love.”
Osimhen's contract runs until 2029, meaning any summer move will require a massive fee, but Malouda is convinced the investment would be worth it for a player born for the Premier League stage.