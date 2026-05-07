Luis Enrique acknowledges tough challenge in Champions League final against Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has acknowledged the tough challenge his team will face against Arsenal in the upcoming Champions League final, anticipating a "difficult, hard game" in Budapest.

The French champions secured their place in the final for the second consecutive season after a hard-fought 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich.

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A 1-1 draw in the second leg in Munich was enough to see them through to the showpiece event at the Puskas Arena on May 30.

This sets up a tantalising clash with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, a team PSG eliminated in last year's semi-finals.

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Enrique speaks on facing Arsenal

With the Gunners potentially arriving in Budapest as Premier League champions, Enrique is under no illusions about the task ahead.

"It will be a difficult, hard game, but we believe in our football style," Enrique stated, also sharing his respect for his counterpart.

Luis Enrique, PSG manager || Imago

"I appreciate Mikelito Arteta! We used to be teammates when we were kids, and he has done a great job at Arsenal."

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Reflecting on the semi-final triumph against Bayern, the PSG boss praised his team's resilience. "The character we showed against a team like Bayern is so positive," he said.

"It was very intense, very difficult. They play football at the highest level. Both teams are similar; we love to press high."

Arsenal players celebrating || Imago

Enrique expressed his delight at reaching another final, viewing it as a gift for the supporters. "We're so happy to reach a second Champions League final in a row.

"I'm going to celebrate my birthday in two days. I'm very happy. We want to give our supporters that kind of gift."

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