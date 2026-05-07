Luis Enrique acknowledges tough challenge in Champions League final against Arsenal
The French champions secured their place in the final for the second consecutive season after a hard-fought 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich.
A 1-1 draw in the second leg in Munich was enough to see them through to the showpiece event at the Puskas Arena on May 30.
This sets up a tantalising clash with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, a team PSG eliminated in last year's semi-finals.
Enrique speaks on facing Arsenal
With the Gunners potentially arriving in Budapest as Premier League champions, Enrique is under no illusions about the task ahead.
"It will be a difficult, hard game, but we believe in our football style," Enrique stated, also sharing his respect for his counterpart.
"I appreciate Mikelito Arteta! We used to be teammates when we were kids, and he has done a great job at Arsenal."
Reflecting on the semi-final triumph against Bayern, the PSG boss praised his team's resilience. "The character we showed against a team like Bayern is so positive," he said.
"It was very intense, very difficult. They play football at the highest level. Both teams are similar; we love to press high."
Enrique expressed his delight at reaching another final, viewing it as a gift for the supporters. "We're so happy to reach a second Champions League final in a row.
"I'm going to celebrate my birthday in two days. I'm very happy. We want to give our supporters that kind of gift."
The final will mark Arsenal's first appearance in a Champions League final since their 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in 2006, where Sol Campbell's header was not enough to secure the trophy.