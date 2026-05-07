Madrid mayor accuses UEFA of corruption in Atletico's Champions League exit to Arsenal

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has launched an extraordinary attack on UEFA, claiming the organisation orchestrated Atletico Madrid's Champions League semi-final defeat to Arsenal through "blatantly predetermined decisions".

Arsenal secured their place in the final with a 2-1 aggregate victory, with Bukayo Saka's first-half goal in the second leg on Tuesday proving decisive.

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The victory saw the Gunners enter their first Champions League final in 20 years, giving them a chance to win it.

The match was a fiery affair, marked by numerous confrontations between players and coaching staff.

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Martínez-Almeida accuses

Speaking at a public event on Wednesday, Martínez-Almeida, a passionate Atletico supporter, did not hold back in his criticism of the officiating and the governing body.

"When I saw the draw, I thought we'd get Arsenal, but I was wrong," he stated. "We got to play against UEFA. And UEFA has made it clear that they didn't want Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final."

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone || Imago

The mayor's primary grievance was the appointment of German officials for a match with significant implications for the UEFA coefficient rankings, where Spain and Germany are competing for a fifth Champions League spot.

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He continued, "Yesterday, there were plays that weren't just down to a bad referee, but in my opinion, due to a predetermined decision aimed at harming Atletico Madrid."

"It's incomprehensible that they appointed a German referee when Spain and Germany are playing for that fifth spot," he said. "Who, other than UEFA, would think of appointing a German referee as both the main referee and the VAR referee?"

Arsenal players celebrating entering final || Imago

Atletico were denied three penalty appeals during the tense encounter. The first involved Giuliano Simeone being pushed by Riccardo Calafiori, but an offside was given. Replays later suggested Simeone may have been onside.

"It's incomprehensible that there isn't a single replay of Giuliano's offside when it was a clear penalty," the mayor argued.

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