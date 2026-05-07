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Ex-Man Utd coach urges Red Devils to ditch excuse that they can not challenge for EPL title

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:40 - 07 May 2026
Ex-Man Utd coach urges Red Devils to ditch excuse
Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has urged the club to reject the "excuse" that a Premier League title challenge next season is "too early".
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The Red Devils have not claimed the top-flight crown since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, a drought few could have foreseen when the legendary manager retired after securing his 13th league title. 

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The club's fortunes have fluctuated dramatically since, hitting a low point last season with a 15th-place finish and a Europa League final defeat, which saw them miss out on European football entirely.

Following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim on January 5, the club turned to Michael Carrick, who has since revitalised the squad at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

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What Meulensteen said

Meulensteen, who was part of Ferguson’s coaching staff for three title-winning seasons, believes the team is capable of competing at the top as early as next year.

"In my opinion, I think they could if they buy the right players, keep hold of the right ones and buy the right players to strengthen them," Meulensteen told GOAL, speaking on behalf of Best Betting Bonuses. 

"Just on the basis of the last 14, 15 games that Michael Carrick has been in charge, you look at the form, you look at the performances in the Premier League, they can beat anyone. They've proven that."

Michael Carrick || Imago
Michael Carrick || Imago
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"With a stronger squad next year, why couldn't they do that? In my opinion, I think it's a little bit of an excuse when I hear people say, 'Next year's too early.' I don't think so," he added. 

"Michael Carrick is already basically having his pre-season now for next season, if he is still in charge. It's not that he starts from scratch; he keeps building on what he's already created now.”

Initially brought in to stabilise the team while the board searched for a more experienced manager, Carrick is now the leading candidate for the permanent job at Old Trafford.

Appointing a manager who understands the club's culture could provide the stability needed to finally convert potential into silverware, a feat that proved elusive for predecessors like Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

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