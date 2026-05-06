Cole Palmer reportedly open to Manchester United move amid Chelsea struggles

Chelsea is determined to keep Cole Palmer despite reports linking him with Manchester United.

Speculation over the future of Cole Palmer continues to intensify, with fresh reports suggesting the Chelsea star could be open to a potential move to Manchester United.

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The England international has endured a difficult season at Chelsea, leading to increased scrutiny from fans and pundits alike.

Palmer’s struggles have been evident throughout the campaign, with the 24-year-old managing just four non-penalty goals in the Premier League.

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The criticism reached new heights during Chelsea’s defeat to Nottingham Forest, where Palmer missed a crucial penalty in a 3-1 loss.

His inconsistent form has also raised questions about his place in England national team manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans ahead of the World Cup.

Manchester United interest emerges

According to reports, sources outside Chelsea have indicated that Palmer would privately consider a move to Manchester United, his boyhood club.

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The link has added fuel to ongoing transfer speculation, particularly as United continue to monitor attacking options.