'He needs time' – Cole Palmer defends Rosenior as Chelsea battle through difficult season
Cole Palmer has publicly thrown his support behind Liam Rosenior as Chelsea continue to navigate a turbulent campaign.
The Blues have endured a difficult run since Rosenior’s appointment in January, following the departure of Enzo Maresca, with inconsistent results affecting both domestic and European ambitions.
Chelsea’s struggles were laid bare in the UEFA Champions League, where they suffered a heavy 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.
Domestically, the London club currently sit sixth in the Premier League, with their hopes of securing Champions League qualification hanging in the balance.
What Palmer said
Speaking about the situation, Palmer stressed that Rosenior has not yet had the time needed to properly implement his ideas.
“Hiring a manager mid-season means there is no pre-season, and there is barely any time for training. The focus is solely on matches,” Palmer said.
He added, “The manager is competent, and once he has a proper pre-season to convey his ideas and implement his style, he is an exceptional coach.”
Despite backing his manager, Palmer himself has come under scrutiny during Chelsea’s dip in form.
However, injuries and the team’s overall inconsistency have impacted his usual high standards.