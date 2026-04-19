Samuel Eto'o reacts as his 24-year-old LaLiga record is finally broken

African football legend Samuel Eto'o's 24-year-old LaLiga record has finally fallen, thanks to Vedat Muriqi

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Now, the Kosovan striker has etched his name into LaLiga history by surpassing one of Africa’s greatest-ever forwards.

Muriqi breaks Eto’o’s long-standing Mallorca record

Muriqi’s rise reached another milestone during Mallorca’s emphatic 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, where he netted a decisive brace.

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That performance took his LaLiga tally for the club to 55 goals, moving him past Samuel Eto’o as Mallorca’s all-time leading scorer in the Spanish top flight, a record that had stood for 24 years.

Eto’o, a legend at Mallorca, was quick to acknowledge the achievement with a heartfelt message: “From Cameroon, Vedat, I send you my congratulations and best wishes for what you’ve just accomplished.

“I’m happy for what you’ve done, and I know it’s taken a lot of work. I ask you to keep it up, to keep enjoying yourself and making our Mallorca even greater. Congratulations to you and all your teammates who have helped you. Well done!”

Since arriving in 2022, Muriqi has transformed into the focal point of Mallorca’s attack, helping them avoid relegation and even reach a Copa del Rey final. His physical presence and clinical finishing have made him indispensable to the team.

Career-best season fuels Mallorca survival hopes

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The 31-year-old is currently enjoying the most prolific campaign of his career, with 21 league goals already, surpassing his previous best of 17. With seven matches still to play, he remains firmly in the race for the Pichichi, trailing only Kylian Mbappé.

Muriqi’s importance to Mallorca cannot be overstated. The club has scored just 39 goals in LaLiga this season, meaning he has contributed to 54% of their attacking output.

Vedat Muriqi against Real Betis. (Photo Credit: LaLiga Hub.)

His goals have proven crucial in lifting the team clear of the relegation zone and keeping survival within reach.