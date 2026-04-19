Samuel Eto'o reacts as his 24-year-old LaLiga record is finally broken
It has been a season to remember for Vedat Muriqi, whose relentless goalscoring has powered RCD Mallorca through a difficult campaign.
Now, the Kosovan striker has etched his name into LaLiga history by surpassing one of Africa’s greatest-ever forwards.
Muriqi breaks Eto’o’s long-standing Mallorca record
Muriqi’s rise reached another milestone during Mallorca’s emphatic 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, where he netted a decisive brace.
That performance took his LaLiga tally for the club to 55 goals, moving him past Samuel Eto’o as Mallorca’s all-time leading scorer in the Spanish top flight, a record that had stood for 24 years.
Eto’o, a legend at Mallorca, was quick to acknowledge the achievement with a heartfelt message: “From Cameroon, Vedat, I send you my congratulations and best wishes for what you’ve just accomplished.
“I’m happy for what you’ve done, and I know it’s taken a lot of work. I ask you to keep it up, to keep enjoying yourself and making our Mallorca even greater. Congratulations to you and all your teammates who have helped you. Well done!”
Since arriving in 2022, Muriqi has transformed into the focal point of Mallorca’s attack, helping them avoid relegation and even reach a Copa del Rey final. His physical presence and clinical finishing have made him indispensable to the team.
Career-best season fuels Mallorca survival hopes
The 31-year-old is currently enjoying the most prolific campaign of his career, with 21 league goals already, surpassing his previous best of 17. With seven matches still to play, he remains firmly in the race for the Pichichi, trailing only Kylian Mbappé.
Muriqi’s importance to Mallorca cannot be overstated. The club has scored just 39 goals in LaLiga this season, meaning he has contributed to 54% of their attacking output.
His goals have proven crucial in lifting the team clear of the relegation zone and keeping survival within reach.
While Eto’o still holds the club’s overall modern-era scoring record, Muriqi’s current trajectory suggests he could soon challenge that mark as well. For now, though, he stands alone in LaLiga history at Mallorca—a testament to a remarkable season built on consistency, determination, and goals.