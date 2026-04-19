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Win or lose, Oba Femi is made — WWE legend claims as Nigerian star prepares to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 42

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 09:06 - 19 April 2026
Unilag Alumni Oba Femi has been tipped for stardom regardless of the result of his Wreslemania 42 bout with Brock Lesnar
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All eyes are on Oba Femi as he prepares for the biggest match of his career against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.

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But according to a WWE legend, the outcome may not even matter, because the moment itself could define his rise to superstardom.

JBL backs Lesnar’s star-making power

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield has thrown his weight behind the significance of the clash, praising Lesnar as one of the most impactful figures in wrestling history.

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Speaking on Something To Wrestle, JBL highlighted the unique aura Lesnar brings to every appearance.

“Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest draws in wrestling history… this guy is just a freak,” he said. “The fact that he wrestles as few times as he does per year, and he still has the best matches… what he can do, how he makes people.”

It is that ability to elevate opponents that has fans and analysts buzzing about Femi’s opportunity. Sharing the ring with Lesnar on such a massive stage is seen as a career-defining moment in itself.

‘He’s going to come out a huge star’ — JBL on Oba Femi

JBL made it clear that the result of the match is secondary to the exposure and experience Femi will gain. In his view, simply competing at WrestleMania against a global icon guarantees a major boost.

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“I think you’re gonna make him either way… whether he goes up or down makes no difference,” he explained. “I don’t think it matters either way. I think Brock’s going to make him, and I think he’s gonna come out of this a huge star.”

He also pointed to the wider possibilities that could follow, especially if Femi delivers a standout performance. “There’s a lot of opportunities here that are going to come out of this, no matter what happens.”

With their showdown set for night two of WrestleMania 42, anticipation is building. For Oba Femi, this isn’t just another match, it’s a launchpad, and whether he wins or loses, the spotlight could change everything.

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