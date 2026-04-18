‘Never seen anything like it’ — Wrestling legend Triple H in awe of ex-Unilag student Oba Femi

Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi has earned high praise from legendary wrestler Triple H

The rapid growth of former Unilag student Oba Femi has officially reached legendary status following high praise from WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

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As the powerhouse prepares for a career-defining clash at WrestleMania 42, the wrestling world is buzzing over his rare combination of charisma and raw physical dominance.

From "Hard Mode" in Nigeria to Global Stardom

Oba Femi’s journey began in the challenging environment of Nigeria, a period he describes as living life on "hard mode." Seeking inspiration from bootleg DVDs of Triple H and The Undertaker, he developed a fascination with the "larger-than-life" personalities that defined the ring.

This early admiration for grand auras eventually shaped his own imposing presence, transitioning him from a standout shot put athlete to a premier wrestling talent.

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Triple H was recently left speechless after witnessing Femi’s composure during a high-stakes verbal confrontation with the legendary Paul Heyman. Speaking via FirstTake, the WWE legend was so impressed by the young star's ability to hold his own on the microphone that he remarked, “I’m telling you, this kid is something special. Never seen anything like it.”

This endorsement from the "Game" himself has solidified Femi’s status as a generational phenomenon who is truly ready for the main stage.

A Massive Passing of the Torch in Las Vegas

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set to host a monumental "passing of the torch" match between Femi and Brock Lesnar. As Lesnar occupies the role of the established ultimate champion, Femi enters the ring representing the undisputed future of the industry.

Fans and critics alike are calling this one of the most anticipated bouts in history, as two generations of pure power finally collide under the bright lights of Nevada.

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A victory on Saturday night would officially cement the Nigerian's status as the top star in professional wrestling. With Triple H already "blown away" by Femi’s ability to command the ring, the stage is perfectly set for a historic moment.